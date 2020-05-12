SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, a leading experience management platform announces several product enhancements made to the platform January through April of 2020. These enhancements for customers help accelerate insights and action across brand, product, customer, and employee experiences. Of note is Fuel Cycle's new qual-to-quant capabilities available to insights communities.
"Businesses in every industry are faced with increased need for fast-moving, highly-efficient insights," said Eran Gilad, Fuel Cycle's CEO. "Qualitative, unstructured data like forum comments and photos are some of the richest sources of insight, but go underutilized because they can be complex and laborious to analyze. Our recent major enhancement eliminates that complexity."
Fuel Cycle's new qualitative reporting features automatically structure and quantify text from discussion boards, community member forums, and synchronous live chats. Researchers can utilize tagging and codeframes created either by machine learning algorithms or human analysts. Bar charts and word clouds with frequencies and profiling data are available immediately and can condense analysis of thousands of comments from a days-long process into minutes.
The new qual-to-quant reports are among 37 other enhancements made to Fuel Cycle from January-April 2020. Other updates that help insights professionals accelerate research processes and improve customer-centricity are:
- Activity templates: New survey activity templates within Fuel Cycle communities reduce time to publish activities by over 80%.
- Uninfluenced comments: Users can prevent community members from viewing discussion forum posts until they answer a prompt, reducing potential for bias.
- SMS campaigns: Fuel Cycle users can create SMS campaigns for their community members that work in most countries throughout the world. SMS campaigns complement existing email and push notification campaigns available on Fuel Cycle.
- Updated mobile app experience: Dozens of enhancements including improved onboarding, communication, and user interactions.
The enhancements have come during a period where platform utilization has increased by 42% since December 2019 and its Net Promoter Score reaching new heights (+80) during Q1 2020. Additionally, FC Exchange, the insights marketplace, is on track to nearly triple revenue for the year and now has 43 partners.
"We make regular enhancements to our software to deliver constant additional value to customers," said Rick Kelly, SVP of Product. "Everything we do is to help our clients move quickly, navigate change, and stay focused on customer and employee needs."
The updates made by Fuel Cycle are part of a strategy to support customers with ever-growing demand for insights across many industries, including healthcare, financial services, consumer packaged goods, media, retail, and technology.
