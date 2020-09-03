NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the FUJIFILM XF 50mm f/1 R WR Lens for its X System of mirrorless digital cameras. This 76mm-equivalent prime lens is clearly characterized by its impressively fast f/1 maximum aperture, which benefits working in low-light conditions and also helps to achieve shallow depth of field and selective focus effects. This bright design pairs with the short telephoto focal length and rounded nine-blade diaphragm to realize an ideal lens for portraiture, fashion, and other applications where isolating subject matter with depth of field is desired.

FUJIFILM XF 50mm f/1 R WR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1583635-REG/fujifilm_xf_50mm_f_1_r.html

Key Features

  • X-Mount Lens/APS-C Format
  • 76mm (35mm Equivalent)
  • Aperture Range: f/1 to f/16
  • One Aspherical Element

Beyond just speed, the 50mm f/1 also features an advanced optical design that includes one aspherical element and two extra-low dispersion elements to reduce a variety of aberrations and produce high sharpness and accurate rendering. A Super EBC coating is featured, too, which controls surface reflections and improves contrast when working in strong lighting. The 50mm f/1 also sports a weather-resistant design that matches many of FUJIFILM's X System cameras and permits working in inclement conditions.

Fujifilm adds an ultra-fast 50mm Lens to the X-Series lineup     https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/fujifilm-adds-an-ultra-fast-50mm-f1-lens-to-x-series

FUJIFILM XF 50mm f/1 R WR Lens – First Look                                                                                  https://youtu.be/_GIQmhY6KmU

