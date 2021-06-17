SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our Board of Directors," said Trevor Foster, Co-Founder and CEO of Fulcrum. "Throughout his career, Jeff has delivered innovative and impactful technology solutions to his customers. His perspective on what it takes to build billion-dollar platforms provides a key voice in our boardroom at a time when Fulcrum is scaling quickly. Jeff accelerates our pace to market where his guidance sets Fulcrum on the path to rapid, sustained growth – now and in the future."
"Fulcrum has developed a truly leading-edge platform for external talent," said Klenner. "Employment trends are forcing companies to locate highly-skilled outside talent at a faster pace than ever. The pandemic has exacerbated this trend and catapulted the need for efficient access to talent at the top of the priority list for most large organizations. Fulcrum was created to solve enterprise problems and has already broken into the Fortune 500. I am excited to be contributing to the success of the team."
Jeff Klenner joined EVOTEK as President in 2016. During his tenure, revenue has expanded tenfold to become the fastest growing, independently owned IT Service Provider in the U.S. Klenner also serves as an advisor to Greatscale Ventures, is a graduate from the FBI Citizen's Academy and volunteers as a board member of Junior Achievement of San Diego.
Hiring in the enterprise is slow and painful – Fulcrum makes it delightful. Fulcrum's enterprise SaaS platform enables companies to compare and hire external talent in one easy-to-use solution. Fulcrum has defined a new category – Enterprise Talent Marketplace SaaS – that makes hiring 80% faster and 50% cheaper, with limited change management. Enterprise companies spend billions of dollars a year on talent using antiquated systems that exist in silos – Fulcrum sits on top of these systems to create a single, coherent workflow for hiring teams. As a result, hiring managers have faster access to better talent, while reducing administrative workload. For more information visit http://www.fulcrumworks.com
