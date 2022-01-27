BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan.27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Fulcrum Equity Partners, an Atlanta-based growth equity fund, announces their investment in My Pet's Vet Group ("MPVG"), a Birmingham, AL veterinary medicine platform with hospitals in Ohio, Texas and Georgia. Fulcrum's investment will be used to further accelerate de novo growth and strategic M&A into contiguous markets across the Southeast.
The veterinary services industry benefits from strong fundamentals, consistent growth and recession resilient characteristics. Almost one in five households acquired a cat or dog since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. Because an increasing number of pet owners view pets as an important part of their family, this upswing in pet care expenditure is expected to provide an upthrust to the market. The American Pet Products Association estimates that $109.6 billion, a historic high, was spent in 2021 on pets in the US.
"We're pleased to partner with Fulcrum Equity Partners, which has a long track record of helping companies like ours successfully grow and scale their multi-site healthcare businesses," said Bob Singleton, Founder and CEO of MPVG. "With the support of Fulcrum's deep operational and financial resources, we look forward to expanding our network of veterinarian hospitals and accelerating growth across our core geographies."
"We have been deeply impressed by MPVG's management team, culture, commitment to clinical excellence and track record of developing and acquiring top tier practices," said Chad Hooker, Principal at Fulcrum Equity Partners. "We are thrilled to support this next phase of growth and leverage our healthcare expertise to support the MPVG team as they further scale the business."
About Fulcrum Equity Partners
Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that manages over $600 million and provides expansion capital to rapidly growing companies led by strong entrepreneurs and management teams. Fulcrum targets companies within healthcare services, healthcare IT, B2B software, and technology-enabled services. Fulcrum's initial target investment is $5 million - $25 million to provide financing to meet a wide range of needs, including internal growth initiatives, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder liquidity and recapitalizations. The partners have over 140 years of relevant experience in Fulcrum's target markets, including significant operating experience in senior executive positions at companies that grew rapidly and enjoyed successful exits. Additionally, Fulcrum's limited partners include over 100 current or former business owners/CEOs of leading companies in a wide variety of industries that provide a rich resource for the firm and portfolio companies. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.
About My Pet's Vet Group
MPVG's mission is to deliver quality lifelong veterinary care to cats and dogs, and helping puppies and rescues find homes and lead healthy lives. Their motto is "Healthy Pets and Happy Parents", reflecting their dedication to ensuring the utmost care for their furry patients and humans alike. MPVG aims to be the single point of medical care for animals throughout their lifetime, and provides services such as general medicine, dental care, diagnostic tests, surgeries, emergency and critical care, and pharmacy as well as preventative medicine through a variety of Wellness Plans. Learn more about their locations and services at https://www.mypetsvetgroup.com/.
