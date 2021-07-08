ATLANTA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners led a $10 million Series B growth equity round for Full Measure Education, a student engagement platform for higher education based in Washington, D.C.
"We are excited to begin the next phase of growth with the team at Fulcrum," says Greg Davies, Founder and CEO of Full Measure. "Our mission is to deliver personal, curated moments of support and celebration to students everywhere. With Fulcrum's help, we aim to expand our product offering and team to enter into new markets that will take our vision to new heights."
Full Measure's platform helps colleges and universities attract and retain students through personalized content. Their initial product customizes student acceptances and helps schools show excitement for the candidates, which differentiates them from other acceptance letters and ultimately leads to registration and matriculation in the fall. New products include valuable tools to support student life resources, financial aid, and graduation ensuring students are getting the most out of their experience. In 2020 in collaboration with partner institutions, Full Measure celebrated 35,000 graduates and 275,000 newly admitted students – with over 5 million moments of social and mobile engagement. In 2021 they already welcomed half a million new students and celebrated over 250,000 graduations.
"There has been an acceleration of digital adoption of various software solutions in the EdTech space and Full Measure is leading the charge in student engagement from initial application to graduation and beyond," says Fulcrum Partner Frank X. Dalton. "Backed by an experienced team of EdTech operators, Full Measure enables institutions to launch powerful student experiences that have proven to improve outcomes at each stage in the student lifecycle. We look forward to a promising partnership."
With this most recent investment, Full Measure plans on expanding their platform offering through product development, making several key executive hires, and ramping up their product, engineering, and customer success teams. Fulcrum's extensive network and deep experience in growing SaaS companies will aid in their expansion endeavors and elevate the Company to the next level.
About Fulcrum Equity Partners
Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm with over $600 million under management and provides expansion capital to rapidly growing companies led by strong entrepreneurs and management teams. Fulcrum targets companies within healthcare services, healthcare IT, B2B software, and technology-enabled services. Fulcrum's initial target investment is $5 million - $25 million to provide financing to meet a wide range of needs, including internal growth initiatives, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder liquidity and recapitalizations. The partners have over 140 years of relevant experience in Fulcrum's target markets, including significant operating experience in senior executive positions at companies that grew rapidly and enjoyed successful exits. Additionally, Fulcrum's limited partners include over 100 current or former business owners/CEOs of leading companies in a wide variety of industries that provide a rich resource for the firm and portfolio companies. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.
About Full Measure
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Full Measure Education powers personalized mobile experiences at over 300 institutions across the country. The Full Measure platform was built as a solution for schools to ensure that the steps are clear and the path is ready for students to change their lives through higher education. Full Measure Education has invested years into building a platform that brings the student enrollment cycle into the digital age, blending mobile messaging channels with rich, personalized content experiences designed to amplify the moment, provide support and access to all students, and measure, track, and share successes. Today, Full Measure offers a full suite of experiences to guide and motivate students as they progress through the student lifecycle - from initial inquiry and admission, to retention and student support services, to graduation and beyond. Learn more at https://fullmeasure.io/.
