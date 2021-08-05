ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners, an Atlanta-based growth equity fund, has led a $17.2M Series A for NavigatorCRE, a patented, cloud-based business intelligence and data analytics platform for commercial real estate ("CRE") owners, operators, and others in the CRE ecosystems.
Navigator fits well in Fulcrum's proven investment thesis, which focuses on backing high-growth companies with experienced operating teams. With over 90 years of combined experience in CRE, Navigator's team has built a competitive platform that is a part of a trend to create purpose-built, industry-specific centralized data solutions. Navigator takes the disparate data of the CRE industry and organizes it into a single pane of glass that enables better decision making. Their platform can be leveraged by a wide variety of players in the CRE space, including asset managers and owners, occupiers and tenants, brokerage, and corporate services, as well as developers and constructors.
"We have a significant amount of growth opportunities that we are looking to capitalize on, both short and long term," states NavigatorCRE CEO and Founder Taylor Odengard. "This round of fundraising and the rich experience of the Fulcrum team will enable us to continue to build on the momentum we've seen with enterprise customers who use Navigator for speed and accuracy in their decision-making process."
Founded in 2014 and based in Seattle, WA, Navigator has seen success in helping CRE operations across a wide variety of asset classes analyze and interpret data to deepen intelligence and inform critical decision-making as a competitive advantage. Their customizable, branded interface enables busy clients to bring together portfolio, leasing, acquisitions, underwriting, debt, financials, aged receivables, and market datasets into beautifully rendered, relevant portfolio and asset data visualizations across all property types, geographies, and data sources. This most recent round of investment will be used in expanding headcount with key hires, new marketing, sales, and customer success initiatives, as well as continued platform development.
NavigatorCRE's innovation and progress has not gone unnoticed. In 2018, the company became an official member of the Forbes Real Estate Council. They have also been recognized by TechCrunch, CREtech, and RealComm for innovation in data analytics. Their strong reputation has only facilitated their expansion, which includes data from over 12 billion square feet of institutional property portfolios and asset coverage across North America and Western Europe.
"NavigatorCRE's platform has been a game-changer for the commercial real estate ecosystem," says Fulcrum Partner Frank X. Dalton. "Coupled with their experienced executive team who understands the needs of their clients, they have already become an industry leader. We look forward to partnering with them to accelerate their continued growth."
About Fulcrum Equity Partners
Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that manages over $600 million and provides expansion capital to rapidly growing companies led by strong entrepreneurs and management teams. Fulcrum targets companies within healthcare services, healthcare IT, B2B software, and technology-enabled services. Fulcrum's initial target investment is $5 million - $25 million to provide financing to meet a wide range of needs, including internal growth initiatives, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder liquidity and recapitalizations. The partners have over 140 years of relevant experience in Fulcrum's target markets, including significant operating experience in senior executive positions at companies that grew rapidly and enjoyed successful exits. Additionally, Fulcrum's limited partners include over 100 current or former
business owners/CEOs of leading companies in a wide variety of industries that provide a rich resource for the firm and portfolio companies. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.
About NavigatorCRE
NavigatorCRE (HQ: Seattle, WA) a patented business intelligence platform specializing in Commercial Real Estate that helps clients gather, store, analyze, and visualize all types of data, regardless of format or source. The platform provides deep, real-time visibility into CRE portfolios and assets, which allows owner/operators, developers, investors, occupiers, and advisors to accelerate decision making across assets, departments, and geographic regions. By integrating all of a CRE firm's existing platforms & data sets, Navigator becomes a single source of truth for data, augmenting and adding value to any firm's existing solutions. For more information, contact Will Young, VP of Corporate Development, at will@navigatorcre.com or learn more at https://www.navigatorcre.com/.
