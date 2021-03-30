NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing solutions for top brands and agencies worldwide, has been named the winner of the 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for its Full Funnel Marketing Solution. The awards, run by the Business Intelligence Group, recognize organizations and products that bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems.
RTB House's AI Excellence Award for its Full Funnel Marketing Solution comes alongside other recent awards, including a 2020 Gold Stevie for International Business Awards® and the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award.
The solution is driven by Deep Learning algorithms and is built using first-party data by design, allowing for greater levels of personalization and data privacy. It can recognize each user's position in the sales funnel in real-time, helping brands to better understand user purchase intent and target consumers with more precise recommendations and communications.
"We're proud to see our Full-Funnel Marketing Solution win yet another prestigious industry award. It is further proof that we have identified the need to calibrate digital marketing solutions to user journeys, and proof that we have been able to imagine, build, and deliver a solution that answers that need. But we don't see the recognition as an end point; for RTB House, it is confirmation that we should continue innovating to deliver even more personalized marketing solutions," said Daniel Surmacz, COO at RTB House.
Online retailers now understand the importance of contextualized interactions. It is not about replicating in-store experiences online in a one-to-one format; it is about creating more natural interactions through digital channels. As more retailers start to focus on this part of the customer relationship, those that rely exclusively on a hard push to conversion will be left behind.
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Programs are judged by business executives with experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
"The role of Artificial Intelligence was already transforming nearly every aspect of our lives and culture before the pandemic," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. It is clear that AI is now a key component of online buying journeys and this is reflected in the choice of RTB House as an award recipient.
About RTB House:
RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands and agencies worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their goals at every stage of the funnel.
Founded in 2012, the RTB House team comprises 750+ specialists in over 30 locations around the globe. It serves more than 2,000 campaigns for clients across the EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions.
After successfully deploying Deep Learning into 100 percent of its algorithms in 2018, RTB House has continued its research in the field of AI. The AI Marketing Lab and Creative Lab research were set up as new divisions of the company focused on inventing and advancing MarTech products. As a result of their work, in 2020 the company introduced AI Full-Funnel Marketing Solutions and awareness Streaming Video Ads, lifting brand communication to the next level.
Media Contact
Scott Samson, SamsonPR, +1 (415) 781-9005, scott@samsonpr.com
SOURCE RTB House