As both firms specialize in serving project-based companies, the service and solution partnership empowers clients to create high-quality RFP responses quickly and easily.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The partnership of Full Sail Partners and OpenAsset combines the power of a talented Deltek technology consulting firm with the premier digital asset management software for project-based firms. Full Sail Partners is constantly seeking out ways to leverage the capabilities of Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint for its professional services clients. OpenAsset is the leading project-based digital asset management solution for architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and real estate firms and has a Deltek integration. Collectively, this partnership helps clients to maintain a single source of truth for firm data and digital assets, improving the proposal process.
Full Sail Partners is a Deltek Premier Partner, and recently was awarded the "North America Partner of the Year" by Deltek. The firm has worked with more than 200 clients to upgrade from Deltek Vision to Vantagepoint. This expertise makes them an industry leader when it comes to knowledge management, specifically as it relates to marketing and proposals.
"We are excited to be partnering with the OpenAsset Team. As firms are looking to transition to Deltek Vantagepoint, they are looking for robust marketing solutions that can integrate with the Deltek product. Their solution will provide our clients with more efficient and effective processes, especially when it comes to managing image libraries and producing proposals faster," said Sarah Gonnella, VP of Sales and Marketing at Full Sail Partners.
OpenAsset's project-based technology is designed to support the daily operations with digital asset management tools – and it's the only solution built specifically for real estate and AEC firms. In the last two decades, it's helped more than 700 firms around the world better manage image libraries, improve business productivity, and create faster, better-performing proposals. These tools make it easy to visualize and showcase projects, and ultimately, close more sales.
"We are honored to partner with an industry leader like Full Sail Partners. Collectively, we are both focused on unifying the customer experience and helping our clients build a more efficient and effective tech stack. They are the experts when it comes to implementing and supporting Deltek customers and we are looking forward to assisting them in providing the market with a more complete solution," said Derek Crosen, Director of Technology Partnerships at OpenAsset.
As both firms specialize in serving project-based companies, the service and solution partnership empowers clients to create high-quality RFP responses quickly and easily. Other benefits clients will see from this partnership include leveraging the Deltek Vision/Vantagepoint expertise, leveraging Deltek as a single source of truth for both data and digital assets and integration of key solutions to make proposal production more efficient.
Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.
OpenAsset's vision is to inspire people through visualization of the built world. We aim to be a trusted ally and the leading project-based digital asset management provider. Headquartered in London with offices in North America and clients around the globe, OpenAsset helps AEC and real estate firms easily manage high-quality digital images and files, create better proposals, and win more business.
