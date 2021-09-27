STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Premier Partner, is delighted to announce the addition of Charlene Kerr to the consulting team as a senior consultant. Charlene will be tasked with assisting clients with improving financial processes and data migrations. Her extensive knowledge of Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint amongst other various ERP systems, and the unique accounting needs of the architecture and engineering (AE) industry gives her the insights required to assist clients seeking to improve upon their financial processes.
Charlene comes to Full Sail Partners with over a decade of finance and Deltek Vision consulting experience. Additionally, she spent several years in various roles at AE firms such as systems analyst and accounting/financial systems manager. During her professional career journey, Charlene also has learned SQL and SSRS for ad hoc reporting as well as creating integration packages for data migrations.
"Full Sail Partners is a great firm with a diverse team of professional services industry experts," Charlene stated. "I am excited about the opportunity to work with their clients to improve financial processes and to provide guidance that can simplify otherwise complicated data migrations."
In the role of senior consultant, Charlene will focus on aligning client's Deltek Vision/Vantagepoint systems with their accounting processes to improve efficiencies. Furthermore, she will work closely with clients to preparing and extracting data from various systems for migration and reporting requirements. Throughout her career, Charlene has focused on being a data and finance expert in the AE industry and will apply this knowledge to assist clients with improving their financial processes.
"Charlene has the experience to provide business solutions to our clients that are seeking to use Vantagepoint/Vision to its fullest capabilities," Scott Gailhouse, Consulting Team Manager explained. "We are thrilled to have her as part of the consulting team, and we are more than confident our clients will find success with Charlene's results."
About Full Sail Partners
Full Sail Partners provides client-focused technology services and solutions for more than 1,000 professional services firms nationwide. As a Deltek Premier Partner and the creator of the Blackbox Connector, Full Sail Partners helps project-based firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We seek to help organizations identify the critical resources needed to create a faster, more efficient, and cohesive business infrastructure.
Full Sail Partners – Keep Your Business on Course.
