STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners has been recognized by Deltek as the North America Reseller Partner of the Year Award for 2020. This accomplishment is especially significant to Full Sail Partners as the past year presented so many unknown challenges for professional services firms. The Full Sail Partners' distinction has been to always put the best interests of their clients first. During this past year, the Full Sail Partners' team assisted their clients with overcoming the challenges created by the pandemic and continued their efforts to offer valuable resources, innovative solutions, and expert guidance to their clients, and Deltek has recognized their tremendous efforts.
"2020 has been a year like no other and Deltek's deep partner network enabled thousands of customers to quickly pivot and strengthen their businesses during these uncertain times," said Jonathan Eisner, Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances. "It is an honor to recognize the outstanding achievements and innovation of these partners. We look forward to a fantastic and successful 2021 with our Deltek Project Nation partners as we continue to expand this program around the world."
Over the years, Full Sail Partners has encouraged clients to go to the Cloud with the knowledge that the Cloud offers ultimate accessibility for everyone. Realizing that this was the best option for helping clients under these extraordinary circumstances, Full Sail Partners worked diligently with the help of Deltek to transition firms to the Cloud. As a Deltek Partner, Full Sail Partners was able to provide their clients with concessions needed to help them make the move from on premise to the Cloud ensuring their businesses remained on course.
"There was an unprecedented interest in moving to the Cloud this past year. We were able to move quickly to help our clients gain accessibility for their remote team members with the support of Deltek and flexible pricing options. Our partnership with Deltek ensured that our clients were able to position themselves for success in this time of need," stated Sarah Gonnella VP of Marketing and Sales.
About Full Sail Partners
Full Sail Partners has been a trusted Deltek Partner for over twenty years and is a leading enterprise software provider for project-based firms. We offer decades of industry experience, improved processes to maximize project efficiency and collaborative services and solutions to ensure client success. With ongoing innovation, Full Sail Partners assists professional services firms using Deltek Vantagepoint or Deltek Vision in connecting their Deltek systems to other third-party software solutions with our Blackbox Connector solutions further streamlining business operations. http://www.fullsailpartners.com
About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at http://www.deltek.com.
