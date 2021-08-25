WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that the Program Director of its Game Design Master of Science and Simulation and Visualization Bachelor of Science degree programs, Robert L. Catto, has been selected as an inductee to the prestigious 2021 National Center for Simulation (NCS) Modeling & Simulation (M&S) Hall of Fame. As a 2021 inductee and early pioneer of VR and simulation in Florida, he has not only impacted the lives of his students, but also the way education is offered for those pursuing careers in the emerging technologies industry.
"Full Sail's commitment to evolving and expanding our emerging technology degrees and the related equipment and facilities has created an exciting and fulfilling journey for our students, graduates and faculty. Rob's leadership, his spirit of innovation, and his commitment to empowering students' growth through education have been instrumental in this domain," said Isis Jones, Chief Information Officer and Executive Director of Education at Full Sail University. "At Full Sail, our students come first and Rob's 25+ years here have exemplified that."
Catto's forward-thinking mentality has helped Full Sail visualize emerging technologies facilities, academic programs, and technological capabilities. Facilities that Catto helped visualize include Blackmoor Studios (game development), AR/VR labs, a FabLab, and the college's Simulation Lab, which have all served as invaluable resources for students in degree programs that Catto also authored. Rob also was instrumental in the installation of Full Sail's first motion capture lab as well as the design of the game studies faculty offices, environments where technologists can think outside the box and develop project-based education for students. Also credited to Catto are the following degree programs that he authored or co-authored; Computer Science Bachelor of Science, Game Design Bachelor of Science, Game Design Master of Science, Game Development Bachelor of Science, and Simulation & Visualization Bachelor of Science.
Prior to joining the faculty of Full Sail, Catto was the creative mind behind the first-known fully immersive VR lab at the secondary level of education which he created at University High School, Orlando, Florida in 1994. After joining Full Sail University in 1995, Catto parlayed his expertise to the postsecondary education level and expanded his AR/VR educational offerings significantly.
"When I first started in this field over 30 years ago, I could never have dreamed I would have earned this incredible honor. I entered this technological realm with passion and a hunger to educate future technologists with the ultimate goal of positively impacting the world we live in," stated Catto. "Being recognized by the National Center for Simulation as a Modeling & Simulation Hall of Fame inductee has been a humbling and much appreciated honor. Thank you to the National Center for Simulation awards committee and congratulations to my fellow 2021 inductee as well as to all previous inductees for their tremendous accomplishments in the fields of modeling and simulation."
To show students the influence gaming and visualization can have on real-world issues, Catto has shifted the focus of portfolio projects to be for positive causes. For example, in 2018 he and his students began the process of designing and building augmented technology to assist in special-needs therapy for the local non-profit organization, Conductive Education Center of Orlando (CECO). The patented technology created by Full Sail students and faculty under Catto's tutelage is aiding CECO's client-base and fundraising efforts.
To learn more about Catto's accomplishments to date, please visit https://hub.fullsail.edu/articles/meet-an-award-winning-instructor-driving-technology-initiatives-at-full-sail. To learn more about the NCS M&S inductees, please click here.
About Full Sail University:
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, a 2020 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and a 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.
Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 80,230+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.
Media Contact
Jakeyla Augustin, Full Sail University, 407-455-0060, jaugustin@fullsail.edu
Casey Tanous, Full Sail University, 407-310-2497, ctanous@fullsail.edu
SOURCE Full Sail University