SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mostly Serious, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in custom web design, digital marketing, SEO, and content, has launched the newest version of its website, which is the agency's seventh in 11 years of operation.
Bold, Hyper-Intentional, Streamlined Design
The custom web design of Mostly Serious's new website highlights significant visual and navigational departures from the agency's previous iteration. The color palette is bolder and brighter and all pages feature custom-illustrated abstract images and animations. Following the latest in design trends, the navigation has been pared down to direct visitors to the agency's work, services, and team. The website has shifted away from traditional sections of content in favor of pages that flow seamlessly from one section to the next.
"Evolution is one of our guiding principles and that became the main inspiration for our new website, which gave us cause to reevaluate our existing brand elements by upgrading our color palette and adding new custom illustrations," said Art Director Jessica Gottstein.
She continued,"We also pushed ourselves to reevaluate our content and have moved to be more design-focused overall; our new website has less but more intentional copy and big stretches of visual content that give us the opportunity to let our work shine."
The new website also highlights careers at Mostly Serious. The website's new careers page lays out the agency's benefits and departments, as well as a diversity and inclusion statement.
"We've grown so much since we launched our last site. We've added wonderful team members, refined our purpose and vision, and established new relationships, and each of these elements has helped us evolve as an organization; this new site reflects both who we are and the kind of work we want to do," said Spencer Harris, Mostly Serious's president.
He continued, "Given the operational milestones we've encountered over the last year, including our 10-year anniversary and designation as one of the Top 250 Fastest Growing Companies in the Midwest by Inc. Magazine, this new site has been such a great opportunity to put a visual stamp on the state of Mostly Serious."
The New Website Follows A Recent Project's Webby Nomination
Mostly Serious's new website launch comes on the heels of the agency's first-ever Webby nomination for Project Shift, a recruitment initiative that seeks to fill a massive industry gap and attract generations of new auto tech talent. Project Shift's website design features an abstract, ultra-stylized look and feel, seamless motion and interaction, and an unconventional layout that serves as an ideal browsing experience for the site's target audiences. Mostly Serious's work was nominated alongside global-reaching brands like Spotify.
About Mostly Serious
Founded in 2010, Springfield, Mo.-based full-service Craft CMS agency Mostly Serious offers the latest in custom web design and development, digital marketing and advertising, and more. Mostly Serious has crafted award-winning websites and digital advertising campaigns for Burrell Behavioral Health, CoxHealth, Safe and Sober, and other well-known entities in the southwest Mo. region. For more information about Mostly Serious, visit http://www.mostlyserious.io or email info@mostlyserious.io. Learn more about Project Shift's recruitment initiative at goprojectshift.com.
