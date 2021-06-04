DULUTH, Ga., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Class of 2020 graduates from Georgia Connections Academy, who didn't get to participate in a traditional live graduation ceremony because of COVID-19, got to experience this teen rite of passage this week. Thirteen graduates from the Class of 2020 were able to join their Class of 2021 peers at this year's live graduation ceremony held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Georgia Connections Academy is a unique, full-time, tuition-free online public school for Georgia students across the state in grades 5-12. Of the 456 graduates from the Class of 2021, more than 315 were able to attend in-person, while other graduates and attendees joined the event virtually.
"The Georgia Connections Academy classes of 2020 and 2021 embody resilience, determination and hope," said Georgia Connections Academy Executive Director Brazilia Page. "They have navigated through milestones in their lives while facing unprecedented challenges; yet still, they rise. The future of our graduates is bright, and their achievements are a testament to the amazing work these students have put forth over the years. These graduates have earned the respect and admiration of the faculty and staff at Georgia Connections Academy, and we wish them the very best as they move forward on their journey."
Page added, "Although it has been another challenging year for everyone, Georgia Connections Academy students have continued to thrive in a full-time online learning environment, which has remained uninterrupted, despite the pandemic."
In addition to awarding diplomas and recognizing other student accolades, ceremony highlights included January 2021 graduate Amari Kedar of Lithonia singing the national anthem. Through her tenacity and work ethic, Kedar completed her high school curriculum early as a dual enrollment student. In July, she will obtain an associate degree in paralegal studies from Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. In the fall, she will enroll at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Ga., to pursue a bachelor's degree in creative writing and music.
Aysia Bittinger of Augusta, the Class of 2021 salutatorian, shared how proud she is, and how proud fellow graduates should be, of graduating from Georgia Connections Academy and their academic accomplishments, given the school's engaging curriculum that meets or exceeds national and state standards. "This experience reflects our diligence, independence and adaptability to meet whatever life throws at us," she said. Bittinger plans to dual major in cybersecurity and Chinese at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.
This year marks Georgia Connections Academy's 10th anniversary, and one of the school's inaugural employees, Kimberly Allen, was invited to give the keynote speech. Her positive, professional demeanor and strong work ethic as executive assistant, and subsequently director of federal programs, were integral in establishing the school's foundation and ensuing growth. Her motivational speech centered around the John Mason quote: "You were born an original. Don't die a copy." Allen stated, "One of the biggest risks you can take in life is to be yourself. Find out who you really are and then become the best version of you. You are more than a pretty face. You are imperfectly perfect."
Georgia Connections Academy students have diverse backgrounds and educational histories, and the graduates' future plans are just as varied. More than half of the graduates plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additional graduates have plans to pursue career paths encompassing technology interests, performing arts, entrepreneurship, military or vocational training, while others have plans to enter the workforce, take a gap year or are undecided.
Enrollment for Georgia Connections Academy's 2021-2022 school year is currently open for grades 5-10 and 12. The enrollment cap for 11th grade students has been met for the 2021-22 school year. Details about upcoming information sessions are available online. For more information, visit http://www.GeorgiaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
About Georgia Connections Academy
Georgia Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for students in grades 5-12, and is authorized by the State Charter School Commission of Georgia. With 10 years of expertise in online learning, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students determine how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For information, visit http://www.GeorgiaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
