BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FullArmor, a Boston based security company, today announced that the United States Patent Office awarded it a patent for converting Active Directory policy to secure Linux/Unix systems. Additionally, the patent (#11,153,160) outlines how FullArmor enforces the Linux/Unix configuration file with the "known good configuration file based on the criterion GPO or criterion configuration file."
FullArmor's AD Bridge products utilizes this patented technology. AD Bridge is a next generation solution which natively joins Linux/Unix systems to Active Directory for authentication, authorization, and policy management with Group Policy Objects (GPOs). The Linux/Unix machines are managed just like any other Active Directory resource for centralized security and administration whether they are on-premise or in the cloud, any cloud.
"We are excited to receive this patent," said Charles Davis, VP of Engineering at FullArmor. "We believe that this patent is an exciting addition to our growing Linux/Unix security offerings. Our team is doing incredible work to bring unique technologies to market for the historically underserved Linux/Unix endpoint security."
Linux and Unix systems use configuration files for security and other settings. These configuration files are often in plain text, and therefore editable, which can make them susceptible to harmful changes. FullArmor devised a unique way to convert these configuration files into GPOs so that the same process applies to Linux/Unix systems as they do with Windows machines. For example, a Linux/Unix GPO can be created to harden secure shell (SSH) to limit access to the root account, enforce the setting, and can create a notification if the policy is changed.
About FullArmor
Full Armor Corporation is a leader in Cyber Security and in System & Group Policy Management helping Fortune 1000 companies secure and manage their IT resources, whether on-premise or in the cloud. Over the years, we've licensed our technology to companies including Microsoft, Citrix, NetIQ, LogMeIn, F5 Networks, and others. More than 5 million users and 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on technology developed by Full Armor.
