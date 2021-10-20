BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Armor, a Boston based security company, today announced that the United States Patent Office awarded it a patent for the SSHepherd product. The patent (#11,153,340) highlights how the "Security of a protected computer that is accessible via a public network is enhanced by eliminating or reducing open network ports on the protected computer."
SSHepherd is a cybersecurity software product which removes top attack vectors that hackers frequently attempt to penetrate: Secure Shell Protocol (SSH) and Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). SSHepherd removes open, listening SSH, RDP, and Application Ports so they cannot be scanned. The servers appear as dead boxes yet authorized users, applications, and DevOps tools can still access them. Additionally, SSHepherd logs, records and stores all SSH and RDP sessions, prevents lateral movement, and provides a real-time kill switch if rogue behavior is detected.
"We are honored to receive this patent for SSHepherd," said Charles Davis, VP of Engineering at FullArmor. "Our team has done amazing work to make this novel concept a reality and bring it to market in our newest security offering. We believe that our unique approach to removing the primary attack surfaces can be a game changer for companies."
SSHepherd protects the attack surface for Linux SSH, Windows SSH, Windows RDP, and applications with open, listening ports. SSHepherd reduces external brute force attacks by removing the attack surface on Linux and Windows servers on Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, private clouds, and on-premise so that hackers can't see the resources with their scans. SSHepherd monitors all SSH and RDP sessions while providing the capability to automatically terminate sessions based on rogue behavior. All sessions are recorded and archived for review and auditing purposes. Through SSHepherd, administrators can still use their native SSH and RDP protocols, key management products, and DevOps tools. SSHepherd also prevents unauthorized access via shared or stolen SSH Keys and credentials.
SSHepherd is a subscription-based cyber security tool for Linux SSH, Windows RDP/SSH, and Applications. To learn more about applications or pricing, visit http://www.fullarmor.com.
Full Armor Corporation is a leader in Cyber Security and in System & Group Policy Management helping Fortune 1000 companies secure and manage their IT resources, whether on-premise or in the cloud. Over the years, we've licensed our technology to companies including Microsoft, Citrix, NetIQ, LogMeIn, F5 Networks, and others. More than 5 million users and 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on technology developed by Full Armor.
