BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FullArmor, a Boston based security company, today announced the availability of SSHepherd in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store that provides applications and services for use on Azure. FullArmor customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
The SSHepherd is a cybersecurity software product that protects against top attack vectors that hackers frequently attempt to penetrate: remote desktop protocol (RDP) and secure shell protocol (SSH). SSHepherd helps reduce external brute force attacks by removing the attack surface on Microsoft Windows and Linux servers on Azure so hackers can't see the resources with their scans. SSHepherd also gives security admins the upper hand against hackers by monitoring all Windows RDP and SSH sessions and providing them with the capability to automatically or manually terminate sessions based on rogue behavior. All sessions are also recorded and stored for review and auditing purposes.When they adopt SSHepherd, administrators can still use their native RDP and SSH protocols, key management products, and DevOps tools.
"FullArmor SSHepherd provides enterprise customers with another way to protect their Windows and Linux servers in Azure. SSHepherd protects against external threats by removing the attack surface so that hackers don't see the resource, and it monitors internal actors by recording, storing, and terminating live sessions," said Danny Kim, CTO at FullArmor. "We're pleased that SSHepherd is now available in the Azure Marketplace so our customers can utilze it more rapidly."
"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome the SSHepherd solution from FullArmor to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About FullArmor
FullArmor is a leader in enterprise policy management with more than 1,500 customers and 5 million users around the globe.
