NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to a spike in demand for cybersecurity and coding professionals in Louisiana and surrounding regions, Fullstack Academy announced today that it has launched its "live online" bootcamps with Louisiana State University's (LSU) Online & Continuing Education department.
Designed for early career or experienced professionals, the new part-time, "live online" 26-week bootcamps will be the first of their kind in Baton Rouge, teaching skills to students seeking high-paying, in-demand tech jobs in Louisiana and beyond. It also provides an alternative to a more traditional, multi-year education curriculum.
LSU Cyber Bootcamp
- The bootcamp will teach students how to monitor and secure systems, networks, and applications, as well as deploy offensive and defensive tactics needed to appropriately respond to cyber breaches.
- Currently, more than 1,700 cybersecurity positions are available in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas, according to cyberseek.org. This is projected to increase by 9% over the next three years.
- Graduates will qualify for cybersecurity jobs, where the average entry-level salary for a cybersecurity analyst is $76,674 in Louisiana, a 153% increase over the average Baton Rouge entry-level salary of $30,284, according to ZipRecruiter.
LSU Coding Bootcamp
- The bootcamp will teach fullstack JavaScript, giving students a foundation in both front- and back-end web development and the crucial programming skills needed for in-demand coding jobs.
- Currently, more than 2,344 web developer jobs are available in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas, according to Glassdoor. This is projected to increase by 18% over the next three years in industries such as government, energy, tourism, education, finance, and insurance, according to labor market analytics firm EMSI.
- Graduates will qualify for coding jobs, where the average entry-level salary in Baton Rouge for a software developer is $57,000, an 88% increase over the average Baton Rouge entry-level salary of $30,284, according to ZipRecruiter.
Fullstack Academy has successfully implemented these programs at its own campuses in New York City and Chicago as well as with institutions such as California Polytechnic State University, the University of North Florida, and the University of San Diego. Among Fullstack graduates, 79% surveyed say they've been employed in a job requiring the skills learned at bootcamp, with an average salary increase of 49%.
"As we are seeing in several U.S. markets, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and surrounding metropolises, such as Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, offer an abundance of opportunities for individuals with an interest in pursuing careers in cybersecurity and coding," said Nimit Maru, Fullstack Academy co-founder and co-CEO. "This provides us with a great opportunity to join forces with LSU, one of the nation's premiere learning institutions, to help meet job demand with qualified professionals, especially in the current economy with more people relying on technology to work remotely."
Both the cyber and coding bootcamps run from July 2020 to January 2021. Students must apply by June 29 for the cyber bootcamp and by July 6 for the coding bootcamp. Scholarships are offered for LSU alumni, current students, and employees, as well as military personnel.
"The new Fullstack Academy online bootcamps align with the university's focus on providing a curriculum that responds to emerging industries with significant demand for qualified individuals," said Sasha Thackaberry, Vice President, Online & Continuing Education at LSU. "Given Fullstack's extensive experience in the cybersecurity and coding fields, they were an ideal partner for this unique opportunity. We look forward to seeing how these programs help move the region forward."
About Fullstack Academy
Before Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at start-ups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless start-ups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com gracehopper.com or cyber.fullstackacademy.com. Fullstack Academy was acquired by Zovio in 2019.
About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher-education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com.
About LSU Online & Continuing Education
LSU Online & Continuing Education meets the evolving needs of nontraditional learners by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. Programs are designed with the student in mind whether online, on-campus, or on-site. LSU Online meets students at all levels of their education journey from individual training courses to fully online degrees. LSU Online delivers high-quality learning experiences for individuals to earn the credentials they need for professional, financial and personal growth. Standards are rigorous, led by award-winning LSU faculty and expert instructors. Students can expect world-class customer service through personal, concierge-style learner support. Learn more at online.lsu.edu.