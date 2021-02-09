FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fully Accountable is pleased to announce the promotion of Kenneth Rohr to Chief of Staff. In light of recent growth, this promotion will help maintain the company's success and momentum. The announcement comes at a time when Fully Accountable has experienced 158% growth in the last two years, making it a prime moment for such an announcement.
Kenneth Rohr, former Staff Accountant, now Chief of Staff, has been with the company since May of 2016. Kenneth's new position was made possible by his hard work and dedication to this company. His new title is a reflection of all his efforts for the team; he will be leading projects that would not have otherwise had a chance at being completed due to other commitments.
Ken has been through it all with Fully Accountable. He's seen the company grow from a small startup to one of the largest accounting firms in 6 years, and supported every step of the way. Some of their achievements are: two INC 5000 awards, 2 Great Places to Work Awards, being one of the top 30 fastest growing private companies and receiving a Silver Stevie award.
Ken has always been the man for the job at Fully Accountable, and he's never let them down. He's taken on more responsibilities than just a staff accountant would typically have, like helping with any and all projects in need of financial management knowledge. Ken is an essential part of what makes Fully Accountable great - so integral to their success after 4.5 years on the team, it was inevitable that he would be promoted into his new role.
Ken has made it his mission to make the Fully Accountable work environment more fun and engaging. He is always coming up with new ideas for events like retreats, company zoom meetings and office festivities. When Ken first arrived at Fully Accountable, he was blown away by how different it was from any other company he had ever been a part of. Suddenly everyone's screens were streaming video of their coworkers and buildings that were decorated in everything from balloons to streamers. Everyone felt cared for in the same way they would feel if they ran into a friend on the street or at home hanging out with family.
Kenneth Rohr has been awarded this promotion not only because there was a need, but because he was the right person for the job.
About the Company:
Fully Accountable is a full-service outsourced accounting and fractional CFO company serving eCommerce, technology, and digital businesses throughout North America. The founders of Fully Accountable knew something needed to change when old services were being provided in a new world. And so they embraced new technology and unleashed their secret weapon: the most advanced full-service back office for your business.
