FAIRLAWN, Ohio, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fully Accountable was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Financial Services & Insurance Companies to Watch. The Startup Weekly presented the Financial Services & Insurance Companies to Watch Award to businesses that have showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020. Fully Accountable earned a position on this list with a growth rate of 20.99 percent from 2019 to 2020.

About the Award

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.

This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

"We are truly honored to receive this award and be recognized alongside this prestigious group of winners," said Vinnie Fisher, CEO of Fully Accountable. "This award exemplifies the amazing team and community we serve here at Fully Accountable."

This year's award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

About FA

Fully Accountable is a full-service outsourced accounting and fractional CFO company serving eCommerce, technology, and digital businesses throughout North America. The founders of Fully Accountable knew something needed to change when old services were being provided in a new world. And so they embraced new technology and unleashed their secret weapon: the most advanced full-service back office for your business.

Visit Fully Accountable and learn more about the team and their company culture.

Media Contact

Vinnie Fisher, Fully Accountable, +1 1-877-330-9401 Ext: 2202, vinnie@fullyaccountable.com

Jordan Mascaro, Fully Accountable, 2168104705, jordan.mascaro@fullyaccountable.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Fully Accountable

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.