FAIRLAWN, Ohio, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fully Accountable was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Financial Services & Insurance Companies to Watch. The Startup Weekly presented the Financial Services & Insurance Companies to Watch Award to businesses that have showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020. Fully Accountable earned a position on this list with a growth rate of 20.99 percent from 2019 to 2020.
About the Award
The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.
This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.
"We are truly honored to receive this award and be recognized alongside this prestigious group of winners," said Vinnie Fisher, CEO of Fully Accountable. "This award exemplifies the amazing team and community we serve here at Fully Accountable."
This year's award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.
About FA
Fully Accountable is a full-service outsourced accounting and fractional CFO company serving eCommerce, technology, and digital businesses throughout North America. The founders of Fully Accountable knew something needed to change when old services were being provided in a new world. And so they embraced new technology and unleashed their secret weapon: the most advanced full-service back office for your business.
Visit Fully Accountable and learn more about the team and their company culture.
Media Contact
Vinnie Fisher, Fully Accountable, +1 1-877-330-9401 Ext: 2202, vinnie@fullyaccountable.com
Jordan Mascaro, Fully Accountable, 2168104705, jordan.mascaro@fullyaccountable.com
SOURCE Fully Accountable