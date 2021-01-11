Digital Closing Solution Guides Borrowers Document-By-Document Through an eClose Process With Integrated eNotary Capability - Expedite Close now includes a guided close experience with an embedded eNotary tool that lenders can offer to their mortgage customers - Together, these capabilities allow for easier adoption of contactless eClosings in the 48 states with either remote online notarization (RON) laws or executive orders allowing the practice - Borrowers are guided document-by-document through the closing process, and are given detailed instructions that provide insight on the documents and line items typically conveyed during in-person closings - Expedite Close's embedded eNotary tool allows all loan documents requiring notarization to be completed remotely, further facilitating truly digital, end-to-end real estate transactions - As COVID-19 continues to impact the industry, this solution helps lenders and borrowers overcome the challenges of today's closing process