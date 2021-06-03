LAKELAND, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Applied Research Center (ARC) being built at Florida Polytechnic University has received full funding by the state Legislature to complete its construction by next spring. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as a research hub for the Central Florida region and a magnet for economic development around campus.
The Polk County delegation stood behind Florida Poly as the Legislature approved the $14.8 million the University requested to finalize the more than 90,000-square-foot building. The ultra-modern structure will house research and teaching laboratories, student design spaces, conference rooms, faculty offices, and multiple study areas. The state's budget was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis this week.
State Sen. Kelli Stargel is a long-time supporter of the University and was crucial in getting the project funding approved.
"Florida Polytechnic University continues to enhance the economy in Polk County and the state of Florida," Stargel said. "Providing the funding to complete construction of the ARC will allow Florida Poly to be even more important in building our high-tech economy and attracting STEM companies to our county and state."
The two-story building will be the University's second academic facility. It is located on the northwest side of campus adjacent to the iconic Innovation, Science, and Technology (IST) Building and will also be visible from I-4. The builder is Skanska USA, which also developed the IST, and the architect design firm is HOK.
Construction of the ARC began in the fall of 2019 and it is scheduled to open its doors in the spring of 2022. The total cost of the building is estimated in $45 million.
"It is gratifying to see how Florida Poly continues to grow, and we are thankful to the Polk County delegation and the state Legislature for believing in our University's mission and funding this exceptional facility," said Dr. Randy K. Avent, president of Florida Poly. "The ARC will be fundamental to the economic growth we envision around campus, by allowing us to expand our research development, attract more industry alliances, and bring capital investment."
