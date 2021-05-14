TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital processes such as eConsent are becoming essential for today's clinical trials. However, there's more to consider than just asking participants to electronically sign a consent form. Integrating eConsent into trials spans form design, sponsor and institutional review board (IRB approvals), as well as site and participant ease of use.
Join expert speakers from Bioclinica Software Solutions, Richard Murg, Global Vice President, Business Development and Blain Young, Pre-Sales Solutions Consultant in a live webinar on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to hear about these considerations and demonstrate how Bioclinica eConsent enables an electronic informed consent process from start to finish.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Fully Integrated, Participant-Friendly eConsent for Today's Clinical Trials.
