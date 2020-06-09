WILMINGTON, N.C., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bank, part of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), has adopted its Bank Operating System to better serve its customers and improve operational efficiency. To implement the nCino platform, Fulton Bank also partnered with Slalom, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology and business transformation.
Fulton Bank, a community bank specializing in personalized customer service, implemented nCino's comprehensive cloud-based platform to make banking easier for its customers and employees, enhance compliance and risk management, automate processes and focus more on client service. By partnering with nCino, they now have the power of a proven end-to-end solution to help them meet customer expectations.
"We partnered with nCino because of our shared focus on the customer experience," said Curt Myers, chairman and CEO at Fulton Bank. "With nCino, we found both a scalable platform and a culture of innovation that will enable us to continue to meet our customers' needs. nCino helps us deliver simplicity, convenience and speed to our customers, saving them time, money and effort without sacrificing personalized service. Our collaboration with nCino and Slalom has equipped us to grow now and well into the future."
With Slalom's assistance, the Bank implemented nCino's Commercial Banking and Customer Engagement Solutions to streamline loan decisions and gain greater transparency into the customer journey. Slalom worked closely with the Fulton Bank and nCino teams to drive change management, rolling nCino out to approximately 500 users across five regions and multiple lines of business in a matter of months.
"Slalom is honored to work alongside Fulton Bank and nCino to tackle this ambitious project," said Brad Murtha, client service partner, financial services at Slalom. "The care and compassion that our combined team showed for Fulton's clients throughout the deployment of this platform is evident in the game-changing experience that we delivered."
With the nCino Bank Operating System, Fulton has made measurable improvements, including:
- Faster turnaround times for loans with improved and automated workflows;
- Enhanced communication across business units;
- Improved document sharing and management;
- Greater transparency;
- Reduced rekeying of data; and
- Increased data accuracy.
"Fulton Bank's partnership with nCino is a true testament to its customer-centric mentality," said Paul Clarkson, executive vice president of community and regional financial institutions at nCino. "Our platform provides them with the tools they need to serve their customers more efficiently while also eliminating mundane and repetitive tasks so that they have more time for value-added activities and relationship building. We are proud to work alongside Fulton Bank as part of their mission to be the best bank for their customers."
About nCino
nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,100 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $30 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.
About Fulton Bank
Fulton Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $21.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Lancaster, PA. Fulton Bank operates more than 225 financial centers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Learn more at FultonBank.com.
About Slalom
Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In over 35 markets across the US and around the world, Slalom's teams have the autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2020 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.