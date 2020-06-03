BOSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it was awarded the title of Best Client Accounting Solution at the 8th WealthBriefingAsia Awards. These annual awards recognize best of breed providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities that have demonstrated innovation and excellence in 2019.
The judges commended FundCount on its ability to integrate all aspects of family office accounting – portfolio, partnership and general ledger – within one system to provide a comprehensive view of a family's wealth. They were equally impressed by its support for virtually all security types, account structures and transactions. "These capabilities along with FundCount's ability to provide insight through visualization tools and reports, which we found very compelling, influenced our final decision," said one of the judges.
"We are honored to have won a WealthBriefingAsia award four years in a row, including this latest award which marks our third win for Best Client Accounting Solution," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "Our continued year-on-year success reflects the strength of FundCount in bringing efficiency and insight to wealth managers throughout Asia."
About FundCount
Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 135 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.
