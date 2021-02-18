FundCount

FundCount

 By FundCount

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it won Best Partnership Accounting System for the second year in a row at the 2021 Private Asset Management Awards.

The highly regarded PAM Awards recognize the achievements of leading investment professionals, wealth advisors, consultants and service providers operating in the U.S. private asset management sector. Category winners are determined by an independent panel of judges based on a mix of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators through the year ended July 31, 2020.

FundCount is unique in its ability to support all asset classes and private investment structures within one unified accounting, general ledger and reporting system. As such, it offers greater insight and a definitive source of investment truth for more informed decisions.

"Wealth managers often struggle to support the entire fund lifecycle from commitment to final distribution and close," said Alex Ivanov CEO and founder of FundCount. "Being recognized as Best Partnership Accounting System for the second consecutive year reflects our commitment to innovation and continually advancing the functionality of FundCount to meet the broad and complex needs of this market."

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. FundCount is headquartered in the U.S. with five offices on four continents. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

Contact:

Abby Friedman

+1 908 904 1926

291743@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fundcount-named-best-partnership-accounting-system-at-the-private-asset-management-2021-awards-301230040.html

SOURCE FundCount

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.