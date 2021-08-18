GREENWICH, Conn. and LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INDATA®, a leading industry provider of software, technology and managed services for buy-side firms, today announced that Fundsmith LLP is live with INDATA's Architect AI OMS and Portfolio Management solution.
With more than $30 Billion in AUM, Fundsmith was founded by Terry Smith and manages investments on behalf of some of the world's largest and most sophisticated wealth managers and private banks as well as for prominent families, charities, endowments and individuals across its fund strategies. Fundsmith is focused on delivering superior investment performance at a reasonable cost.
As a cloud-native solution, Architect AI requires zero in-house IT infrastructure, just a web-browser, and offers in-depth functionality in critical areas including trading, portfolio management, pre and post trade-compliance and performance/attribution reporting. The system leverages AI tools to perform complex workflows rapidly, and also provides Data Warehouse and BI (Business Intelligence) reporting for data interrogation and visualizations/reports.
"With INDATA, we are able to efficiently manage our portfolio management, compliance, dealing, and reporting workflows for our different fund strategies," commented Tom Armstrong, Head of Product Control for Fundsmith. "The system is easy to use and INDATA's SaaS (software-as-a-service) approach includes ongoing updates so that we can benefit from our specific enhancement requests as well as new functionality," he added.
"We are very pleased to welcome Fundsmith to our growing list of blue-chip clients," commented David Csiki, President of INDATA. "Architect AI offers a fully modern SaaS-based solution that is streamlined in terms of operation, yet comprehensive in terms of functionality. Our born-in-cloud approach provides for continuous improvement and allows our clients to operate efficiently, remotely and securely on a global basis," he added.
About INDATA®
INDATA is a leading specialized provider of software, technology and managed services for buy-side firms, including trade order management (OMS), compliance, portfolio accounting and front-to-back office delivered via iPM Epic® - the industry's first investment technology platform specifically designed for the era of big data and iPM Portfolio Architect AI™, the industry's first portfolio construction, modeling, rebalancing and reporting tool based on AI and Machine Learning. INDATA's iPM – Intelligent Portfolio Management® technology platform allows end users to efficiently collaborate in real-time across the enterprise and contains the best of class functionality demanded by sophisticated institutional investors. The company's mission is to provide clients with cutting edge technology products and services to increase operational efficiency while reducing risk and administrative overhead.
INDATA provides software and services to a variety of buy-side clients including asset managers, registered investment advisors, banks and wealth management firms, pension funds and hedge funds. Assets under management range from under $1 billion to more than $100 billion across a variety of asset classes globally. For more information, visit http://www.indataipm.com or follow us on Twitter @indataipm and LinkedIn.
