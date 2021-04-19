MIAMI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Funeralhomes.com is the Internet's only full service directory, and referral network of its kind, connecting consumers with reputable funeral homes in their area, as well as providing valuable resources for both the funeral homes industry and consumers. Funeralhomes.com offers consumers a wealth of information for everything funeral industry-related, covering important topics such as how to handle the death of a loved one to planning funeral and memorial services.
Funeralhomes.com has recently expanded its directory to include more options of funeral homes for consumers, spanning a wider range of regions and locations, to make it easier and more convenient to find the ideal funeral home that adheres to your family's needs and interests in your area. The upgraded directory also helps funeral homes and industry professionals create and edit their listings to offer important information in regards to their particular funeral home and services. More in-depth media tools enable funeral homes and industry professionals to add more images to their listings to create more deeply engaging and informative listings.
Funeralhomes.com has also expanded its content to now offer crucial checklists that help consumers navigate the funeral planning process, from the steps to take immediately following the death of a loved one to the handling of their estate and personal affairs. Funeralhomes.com also offers resources with important information and guidance in regards to the proper etiquette to follow for funeral services that observe specific religions, customs and traditions. An in-depth FAQ offers a comprehensive guide to everything funeral industry-related, providing consumers with vital knowledge to answer any questions they may have in regards to planning a funeral, the cost of funeral services as well as information about various memorial services and methods.
Funeralhomes.com also offers extensive content providing support, advice and tips addressing how to cope with the loss of a loved one, planning funeral and memorial services for a loved one, handling a decedent's personal affairs or guidance for impending funeral attendees. Such resources provide valuable discussion of specific customs for funeral and memorial services, advice for how to shop for a funeral home, recommendations for dress code at funerals, and how to handle the grieving process and the loss of a loved one.
