CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FunSunYoung, the packaging company, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Founded in 2008 in Hangzhou, FunSunYoung consistently upgrades and innovates packaging solutions with creative packaging planning, design, production, and sales. FunSunYoung is the owner of more than 300 original design patents and partner of over 200,000 businesses and more than 500 brands, including Huawei, Alibaba and Ping An.
With constant brand expansion as well as market reshuffling, FunSunYoung faces the challenges of brand management and continuous product innovation. FunSunYoung decided to implement Centric PLM, based on Centric's flexible solution and deep expertise in business optimization.
"We hope to improve our business efficiency in storing, recalling, and collaborating with design files through the use of Centric PLM," says Mr. Wu, General Manager of FunSunYoung. "The advanced concept of Centric will change our working habits and improve the way we think, thus driving quality enhancement and the further advancement of FunSunYoung."
The project will significantly streamline FunSunYoung's product development, teamwork and corporate management. Expected benefits include improved data management, workflows, project tracking and risk control, extensive collaboration between teams and future suppliers, the ability to capture inspiration to drive creative product development and better rational decision-making based on accurate data.
Working with FunSunYoung, Centric will systematically consider its corporate strategy, business model, operational characteristics, management system and system support in order to create suitable lightweight digital solutions.
"I look forward to a mutually fruitful and close cooperative relationship," concludes Mr. Wu. "It is also my wish that FunSunYoung will open the doors for Centric to a new industry."
"We are very excited to announce our first partnership with a company in the packaging space," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Centric PLM is an extremely flexible solution, and FunSunYoung recognizes its unique capabilities to drive efficiency and innovation across their business. We look forward to working together to build a foundation for future success."
FunSunYoung
