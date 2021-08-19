TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Pampered Pet Box, a brand focused on treating pets while making it effortless for pet parents to do so. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2019, Pampered Pet Box is one of few monthly subscription boxes that caters to both cats and dogs. Founder and Owner, Leah Beeler, a pet owner herself, loves to witness pets' excitement at receiving the monthly surprise. The subscription boxes feature unique products that cannot be found with any other subscriptions, and the cat boxes even turn into a "cat house" every other month. Pampered Pet Box has had success so far, but needs resources and capital to continue its growth.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 350 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"We're excited to fund Pampered Pet Box in its efforts to bring a unique experience to the $200 billion pet industry," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "In a growing field of subscription services, Leah has translated her love of pets and entrepreneurial spirit into a highly differentiated offering that stands out in the market."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Pampered Pet Box will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. Now that Pampered Pet Box is backed by ClearAngel, they plan to continue to increase marketing, test new monthly boxes for pets around the world, launch new products and expand their reach.
"We are going to kick start our marketing campaign and show the pet subscription world what they're missing," said Beeler. "As a young entrepreneur who's passionate about digital marketing and e-commerce, I'm excited to have the backing and insights of experts in the e-commerce world."
To learn more about Pampered Pet Box and let your furry friend experience the fun for themselves, visit pamperedpetbox.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
