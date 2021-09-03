TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is the gold standard imaging modality for examining soft tissues such as muscles, fat and organs. MRI is widely available globally but sometimes perceived as challenging to implement in clinical trials, especially in multi-site settings. This webinar will challenge that myth.
In the first part of the webinar, an MRI site training specialist from Philips BioTel Research will share her experience of how to successfully use MRI in clinical trials. This will highlight the clinical trial research team, best practices, and important considerations for the usage of MRI. Global multi-site settings, where site training, protocol standardization, and quality control are keys to success, will be emphasized. A firsthand look at MRI imaging in a clinical trial from the imaging facility's point of view will be included.
In the second part, an imaging scientist from AMRA Medical will discuss quantitative MRI biomarkers for body composition analysis. It is increasingly understood how a person's fat distribution and muscle composition are helpful for risk assessment, diagnosis and prognosis in a multitude of diseases including muscular dystrophies, sarcopenia, obesity, liver disease, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. To successfully use quantitative imaging biomarkers in large-scale studies, high accuracy and precision have to be achieved in conjunction with extensive automation. Therefore, measures that can be taken both on the image acquisition and the image analysis side will be reviewed.
Join Elizabeth Lenio, RT (MR), (M) BS, MRI Training Specialist, Philips BioTel Research and John Heerfordt, PhD, Imaging Scientist, AMRA Medical in a live webinar on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to learn about the simplicity, cost-efficiency and overall effectiveness of MRI biomarkers in clinical research.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Further Demystifying MRI for Body Composition Measurements in Clinical Research.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks