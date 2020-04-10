LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FuseFX, a full service, award-winning visual effects company with studios in Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and Atlanta, is pleased to announce its union with Folks VFX, a high-end, independent visual effects studio headquartered in Montréal with additional studio locations in Toronto and Bogotá, Colombia.
Together the combined companies have nearly 600 artists at seven locations across North and South America. Folks VFX founders Sébastien Bergeron, Philippe Thibault and Matt Belbin, along with executive producer Amélie Poitras, will continue to lead the Folks VFX studios and operate under the Folks brand.
"Folks VFX is the perfect complement to the current makeup of FuseFX and vice versa," says Dave Altenau, founder and CEO of FuseFX. "Sébastien, Amélie, Philippe and Matt have established a great culture and company, and are very aligned with our philosophies at FuseFX. We are so excited to partner with the team at Folks and be able to offer a broader range of skill sets, locations, rebates and service to our studio clients. Folks has been doing high-quality work for years and has a great reputation in the market. With recent work on such high-profile projects as The Umbrella Academy, See, Zombieland II, Siren, and The Boys, they have established themselves as an elite provider of visual effects in the market."
"As demand for VFX services grows worldwide, this partnership serves as a key step in FuseFX's strategy to offer our services across more locations, and take on more tentpole projects. We've already been expanding our capabilities to do more CG characters and digital environment work. Folks has a CG pipeline geared toward complex CG characters, 3D environments and FX simulations that complements and adds to our expertise very well. This is exemplified by a recent completion the first episode of a CG animated series developed in house at Folks," adds Altenau.
"We're very pleased to be joining together with FuseFX. Not only do we share common DNA with our approach to visual effects work, but also our combined goal is to offer VFX services wherever clients want services offered. We know this partnership is the right next step for us in achieving that shared vision," says Bergeron, who is also president of Folks VFX.
About FuseFX:
FuseFX was founded in 2006 in Los Angeles by David Altenau and co-founders Tim Jacobsen and Jason Fotter. Establishing itself as an award-winning studio, FuseFX provides full service visual effects for episodic television, feature films, commercials, ride films and VR productions with a talented roster of creative and production personnel across locations in Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and Atlanta. FuseFX is a portfolio company of EagleTree Capital.
About Folks VFX:
Folks VFX was founded in 2012 by Sébastien Bergeron, Philippe Thibault and Matt Belbin, and is a full-service visual effects studio based in Montréal with additional locations in Toronto and Bogotá. With a strong track record of delivering photo-real CG and Compositing for both film and episodic content, Folks is recognized for consistently and professionally delivering the highest quality in VFX. Folks has provided work on such notable projects as The Umbrella Academy, See, Zombieland II, Siren, Messiah, Motherland, The Boys, Grand Army (upcoming), Jupiter's Legacy (upcoming), Mrs. America (upcoming).
About EagleTree Capital:
EagleTree Capital is a leading independent private equity and investment firm. EagleTree manages capital on behalf of institutional and individual investors. The firm focuses on investments in the media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial sectors. EagleTree is located in New York, New York. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com.
