GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fusion3 announces the availability of the company's new EDGE professional 3D printer. Priced at only $6,999, EDGE's performance is best in its price category and provides many capabilities usually found in expensive industrial 3D printers. Reimagined from the ground up, EDGE delivers on all fronts: best-in-class speed, large build volume, excellent surface quality, tight tolerances when printing high-temperature materials, ease of use, and durability for 24x7 operation.
"EDGE encapsulates Fusion3's nine years of industry experience, accumulated feedback from customers, and our vision for the changes needed to drive mainstream, commercial adoption of FDM 3D printing," says Kate Padgett, Fusion3 Founder & CTO. "With EDGE, we achieve astounding levels of speed, print quality, and durability through the upgrade of our F-Series Motion Control system with high-quality linear rails, the development of a new patent-pending print head system for greater performance and customer serviceability, and the design and implementation of new control systems to create better user experiences and ensure successful print outcomes."
Features of the new Fusion3 EDGE 3D printer include:
Exceptional Print Quality & Speed: Validated through millions of operating hours with thousands of customers, EDGE utilizes Fusion3's "F-Series" platform, with upgraded motion control components including all-new linear rails, Gates 2GT2 belts, and specially tuned stepper motors. EDGE attains category leading print speed at standard print settings with tremendous improvements in print quality. EDGE enables unique features such as a new "Fast Mode" for printing certain materials at 200MM/sec using a .4MM print head.
ANVIL Print Head System: Fusion3's patent-pending ANVIL print head system incorporates a surgical steel print tube instead of a traditional screw-in 3D printer nozzle. Use of a single print tube provides faster printing and is wear-resistant for use with abrasive filaments such as carbon fiber or fiberglass-reinforced filament. In addition, the single tube design is more reliable, eliminating the chance of leakage. ANVIL is easier to maintain translating to lower operating cost.
Large, Enclosed, Heated Print Area: EDGE's passively heated build area, which heats up to 70*C, can print parts as large as 14" x14" x14.5" (1.64 cu ft), ensuring excellent print results when printing high-temperature, engineering-grade materials such as ABS and Polycarbonate.
Easy to Operate and Maintain: Successful print outcomes with EDGE start with its new bed leveling system. EDGE comes standard with a ¼" aluminum tool plate print bed and a standard glass surface. This reference surface, coupled with our proprietary, ultra-light touch probe, enables EDGE's mesh probe bed leveling system to ensure a near-perfect first layer for each print. In addition, EDGE incorporates a separate interface controller, powered by its own 64-bit ARM processor with 7" touchscreen. This control system powers robust remote management capabilities and even reminds customers of recurring maintenance tasks. Future updates envision features including customer notifications and status updates via email and text.
Durable & Reliable: EDGE also features Fusion3's V3 extruder with a new belt drive system and upgraded filament detection monitor that can be tuned to different detection settings based on the material printed. Combined with the new linear rail system and bed leveling, EDGE is robust and durable for use in the most demanding environments.
Widest Range of 3D Printable Materials: Fusion3's rigorous material testing and certification process ensures that customers will successfully print the widest range of materials purchased from a variety of quality suppliers. Using the ¼" aluminum tool plate print bed with glass print surface (standard), our customers print materials from all major categories including (but not limited to): PLA, ABS, ASA, Reinforced Materials including Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and Fiberglass, Flexible, Nylons, PET/PETG and Polycarbonate. With the addition of an optional magnetic tool plate and various optional magnetic print surfaces, customers can now print new materials, including Polypropylene, PVDF, and 316L Stainless Steel. Fusion3 provides customers with optimized settings for these materials within our bundled REACTOR 3D printing software, ensuring certified materials print successfully "out of the box."
Focus on security: Many of Fusion3's customers wish to safeguard their proprietary and sensitive information within the 3D printing workflow. The company offers two versions of EDGE to meet the different security needs of our customers. The Standard Version of EDGE has a USB port, wired and wireless networking, and convenience features to actively communicate status beyond the device. Fusion3 designed the Secure Version of EDGE for companies, government, military, and similar organizations with strict information security guidelines. This version ships with only wired Ethernet networking, a locked USB port, restricted communication features, and ships with the Offline Activation version of our REACTOR 3D printing software which does not use the internet for license activation or updating.
Safety & Comfort: The fully-enclosed EDGE protects users from contact with hot surfaces. EDGE includes a new door interlock feature, which pauses prints if a user opens the door. Fusion3 offers an optional HEPA & Carbon filter air filter for locations without adequate ventilation, which helps contain potentially harmful emissions. Perfect for the office or classroom, EDGE is only 37.5db when printing.
Best Warranty & Support In 3D Printing: Fusion3's 3D printers are used in intensive applications by demanding customers. Our customers put their 3D printers through intensive use (and abuse) and require them to run on a 24/7 basis. Fusion3 provides a 2-Year warranty (the longest standard warranty offered in 3D printing) and FREE lifetime phone & email support (staffed by our expert factory technicians, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 8 pm US Eastern Time).
ABOUT FUSION3
Fusion3 designs and manufactures affordable, high-performance 3D printers for commercial, education, government and military customers. The company's products excel at 3d printing, high-quality large parts, and large volume production at high speeds using engineering-grade materials. Fusion3 designs, manufactures, and supports its 3D printers from its North Carolina, United States facilities, offers the best standard warranty in 3D printing, and provides commercial-grade service and support. To learn more about Fusion3, visit https://www.fusion3design.com
