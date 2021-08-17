ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- fusionSpan, an award-winning professional services firm that provides exceptional Salesforce-based technology consulting, implementation, and managed services, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. Magazine! The publication announced its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of its kind, where fusionSpan earned the rank of No. 1859 with three-year revenue growth of 243%.
"Being recognized as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in our 11th year of business is a true honor. I'm incredibly proud of our amazing team for continuously delivering best-in-class technology solutions and services that support our clients and their missions" says Gayathri Kher, President and Co-Founder of fusionSpan. "Through teamwork, trust, and motivation, they come together to generate exceptional results for our customers every single day. I'd also like to thank Inc. Magazine for this recognition, and would like to share and celebrate this great achievement with all of our clients and partners."
Widely known as one of the leading Salesforce implementation vendors in the industry, fusionSpan has heavily invested in bringing industry specialists and high-value delivery resources to the team to provide best-in-class solutions. fusionSpan prides itself on providing white-glove implementation service for clients, as well as a fully managed cloud based Integration As A Service (IaaS) offering, fusionConnect. With more than 75 Salesforce-certified consultants in-house, fusionSpan has partnered with over 200 clients to date on their digital transformation journeys. In the last year alone, fusionSpan has become a Salesforce Talent Alliance Employer and Salesforce.org Impact Partner, while also being recognized as a Great Place to Work Certified™ company.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
This Inc. 5000 achievement puts fusionSpan in a very elite group that historically has included such iconic brands as Microsoft, Zappos, Under Armour, Timberland, Intuit, and Oracle. This year's list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
fusionSpan is a leading CRM implementer and Salesforce partner, with over 150 Salesforce implementations under our belt. We help clients implement, support, extend, and integrate CRM software. As a Salesforce Partner since 2015, and Fonteva Implementation Partner of the Year since 2017, fusionSpan's extensive catalog of services enables the team to offer solutions ranging from system integration to digital marketing for member-based organizations of all sizes.
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, fusionSpan has over 125 team members globally, including more than 75 Salesforce-certified employees. Whether your organization is adopting new technology, or learning how best to use your current tools to fit your business needs, fusionSpan is here to help you leverage technology to bridge your association to your customers.
