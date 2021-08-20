ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- fusionSpan, a Salesforce consulting and digital strategy firm located in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area, continues its award-winning year with recognition in the 2021 Best in Biz International competition! fusionSpan received Gold in Company of the Year (Small), and Silver in Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year (Medium and Small)!
fusionSpan has been serving the technological needs of associations, nonprofit, and member-based organizations since 2010. Since its inception, fusionSpan has seen continuous growth, including three-year growth of over 240% through 2020! With more than 75 Salesforce-certified consultants in-house, fusionSpan has partnered with over 200 clients to date on their digital transformation journeys. The investment to bring industry specialists and high-value delivery resources to its team had led fusionSpan to be known as one of the leading Salesforce implementation vendors nationwide.
Best in Biz Awards 2021 International is the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications. Winners in the 9th annual program were determined by an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 10 countries.
"Our global team continues to raise the bar for customer success, product innovation and giving back to our local communities. fusionSpan has achieved incredible success over the last 11 years, and we are proud to be recognized this year in the Best in Biz International Awards" said Gary Ondecko, Vice President of Finance & Operations
Company achievements over the last year include recognition on the Inc5000 list, a Communitas Award, a Gold Hermes Award, and becoming a Great Place to Work Certified™ company. Now celebrating its 11th year of providing innovative solutions, fusionSpan has been blessed with outstanding employees, customers, and recognition. As fusionSpan continues to grow and expand on a global level, the organization is constantly working to continuously deliver best-in-class solutions and make a positive impact in the communities where its teams live and work.
Stay up to date with company news by following fusionSpan on Linkedin and Twitter.
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged by an independent panel of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications, both in North America and around the world. This year's judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as Bloomberg News, Data Breach Today, HTMAG (Israel), Huffington Post, NDR (Germany), Panorama Magazine (United Arab Emirates), Small Business IT (Canada), TechRadar (UK), and more. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021 International, visit their website here.
Media Contact
Noah King, fusionSpan, +1 2405529306, nking@fusionspan.com
Gayathri Kher, fusionSpan, 1-888-851-7995, info@fusionSpan.com
SOURCE fusionSpan