EDISON, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Futran Solutions, Inc. announced today that Anil Vazirani has been appointed the new CEO of the company. An experienced industry leader with a solid sales track record of 30 years, Anil brings to the fore new relationships and business partnerships.
Anil has IT industry experience across the Americas, Europe and India. Prior to joining Futran Solutions, Anil had a 23-year long career at LTI where he was the Chief Business Officer for the Insurance and Healthcare verticals.
"In this post-pandemic situation, we at Futran believe that Mr. Vazirani has the right arsenal to take Futran to the next cycle of growth and add in new capabilities while bolstering the existing strengths of the team," Krishna Vemuri, Chairman of Futran group of companies said.
"Apart from Futran Solutions core IT Services business, Mr. Vazirani will also take up the responsibilities of being the CEO of Furan-funded tech start-up, EZJobs®, Inc, a digital marketplace for blue and grey collar job seekers," Krishna added.
Anil Vazirani said: "I am thrilled to join Futran Solutions, and to be a part of such a talented and dedicated team. I look forward to working closely with Krishna, senior leadership and the hugely talented employees of Futran to achieve multifold growth."
Anil Vazirani has a B.Tech from University of Bombay besides a management degree from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.
About Futran Solutions & EZJobs®
Futran Solutions is a Digital Technology organization focused on Data Analytics, Cloud, Automation and New Age App Development.
EZJobs® is an AI-enabled blue and grey collar job portal where candidates and employers can meet, chat and work together.
