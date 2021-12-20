NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future Media Conferences (FMC) and ThinkTAP are collaborating to bring the Visual Storytelling Conference for its second run in 2022. Made possible by Dell, Nvidia, and Intel, the Visual Storytelling Conference is an inspirational and educational event for digital creators and photographers.
The Visual Storytelling Conference provides a unique opportunity for online video creators, photography enthusiasts, vloggers, and hobbyists to boost creativity, learn new technical skills, and invest in their creative businesses. The multi-day, multi-track event will feature live, interactive online sessions in photography, video, business, and social media. Experienced photographers and influential online creators will host training sessions to share their wealth of knowledge and insight into managing a personal creative business.
"There are so many different ways to tell your story these days. Social media and online content is the best way to raise awareness and drive personal success… but posting just words isn't enough. It takes compelling photos and videos to tell a story," said conference designer Rich Harrington. "We're glad to bring this event to the creatives around the globe."
The Visual Storytelling Conference kicks off with specialized bootcamps to provide attendees with intensive training for their particular interests. Bootcamps will cover the following topics such as creating with Adobe Creative Cloud, live streaming, video editing, blogging, and photo editing. Storytellers who are just starting to create content would enjoy these intensive sessions as bootcamps will provide an intimate, warm-up opportunity for beginners before the full conference program begins.
For the remainder of the program, attendees will engage in networking opportunities such as virtual happy hours, hallway discussions, expos, and live demos while also having the opportunity to participate in ongoing training sessions all day long. Topics include photography editing tips for a variety of specialties such as macro photography, sports photography, landscape, and portrait. Other sessions will focus on video editing techniques, business management, animation, web design, and marketing.
"As lines between photography and video are getting blurred for content creators, the need for thorough training has never been that evident," said Ben Kozuch, co-founder of Future Media Conferences. "We created this event to provide creative, technical, and business best practices for those who thrive on visual storytelling. The VSC conference is an ideal combination of training, networking, and best practices that could benefit any content creator."
Registration for the full online event is free, with an option to upgrade to the VIP Pass — on sale for $99 — to gain access to session recordings and exclusive access to an editing software or plug-in of your choice.
Attendees can also upgrade to VIP+ to gain access to the full software bundle. For more information, visit https://www.visualstorytellingconference.com/.
For any questions about the Visual Storytelling Conference, email Event Manager Jordan Belmont at jordanb@fmctraining.com.
For any questions about media partnerships for the Visual Storytelling Conference, email Marketing Manager Yessenia Fabian at yesseniaf@fmctraining.com.
About Future Media Conferences, LLC
Future Media Conferences, LLC is the leading producer of education-rich conferences for today's electronic entertainment trade shows both in the US and internationally, bringing unique combined knowledge both in training content as well as all aspects of the production of virtual and in-person events. Some of our FMC's events include Editors Retreat, After Effects World, Adobe Video World, DelliVR conference, Keyframes Conference, and Post|Production World at NAB Show in Las Vegas, New York, and Shanghai. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, visit futuremediaconferences.com.
About ThinkTAP
ThinkTAP works to develop engaging content for creatives, students, and manufacturers that help them elevate their understanding of the topic at hand. Teaming up with industry leaders, ThinkTAP creates educational video courses, how-to articles and tutorials, human-interest content, and more. ThinkTAP has worked with clients such as NAB Show, Canon, Drobo, Tamron, Xpozer, and others. For more information, visit thinktap.com.
