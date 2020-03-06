IRVINE, Calif., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We Working University, a rapidly-growing online based educational platform focused on the music business has partnered with California-based digital marketing company Future Media Holdings.
Launched in 2019 by Jonathan Wade and legendary manager Steve Lobel, who began his career working with Run-D.M.C. and worked with acts including Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Scott Storch, Sean Kingston and the late Nipsey Hussle, We Working University has seen exponential growth in both traffic and content, quickly growing its curriculum to boast over 100 modules featuring seasoned music industry veterans like Tom Silverman, founder of legendary Tommy Boy Records, platinum recording artists like Fat Joe and Krayzie Bone, along with industry personalities like author Charlamagne tha God and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.
"The site was birthed out of a need," says Wade, a former cinematographer who wanted to expand into the music business but found most of the information available to him to be outdated, inaccurate, and poorly organized. "I knew that I couldn't be the only one in the position of being a newcomer and trying to understand how to make money as an artist and navigate the business. I began it to help myself and it turned into me helping a lot of other people."
As We Working University grew, and expanded to cover all facets of the music business, members are learning the ins and outs of almost every aspect of the music business from merchandising to branding to licensing and more from those who are living it every day through interview style videos. New instructors are added throughout the course of the membership to make learning continuous and current. We Working University's Music Business membership is for artists, managers, publicists, sound engineers, A&Rs, songwriters, producers, etc.
Chase Wimberly, CEO and co-founder on Future Media says, "The vision for the We Working platform dovetails with Future Media's goals of helping people be a better version of themselves and achieve their dreams of a more positive future. We're excited about investing our time and resources to take what Johnathan and Steve have already done to the next level of success."
"I saw in We Working University an opportunity to grow a needed niche in the online education space," adds Duquan Brown, himself a music industry veteran. "I knew the value of this information and then quickly saw that the quality of talent and content that We Working University was providing was unsurpassed in the marketplace."
Brown will use his extensive music industry relationships to bolster We Working University's offerings while Wimberly will focus on growing the platform's base using his decades of experience in digital media and online marketing.
"I'm thrilled to have found the right partners in Future Media," says Wade and Lobel. "Working with a team that is as passionate about the venture as I am will truly allow We Working to bridge the gap in knowledge between being in the music industry and succeeding in the music business."
ABOUT WE WORKING UNIVERSITY
We Working University provides students with guidance as the culture shifts and evolves into something new. Students learn from a wide array of industry veterans ranging from lawyers, producers, engineers and even writers who have taken the time to develop their craft and now have something they feel they can give back to their protégé. Course offerings currently including 30 instructors and over 55 hours of video based content.
ABOUT FUTURE MEDIA
Future Media is a digital marketing and distribution company that specializes in utilizing data analytics to create innovative content and distribution strategies through their network of celebrity influencers. Future Media was founded by entertainment industry veteran Duquan Brown and digital media and marketing executive Chase Wimberly.
For Press Inquiries Contact: press@futuremedia.tv