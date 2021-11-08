TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The future of real-world evidence (RWE) requires the use of common data models to streamline the analysis of electronic health records (EHR) in near real-time. The Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership (OMOP) data model is gaining global acceptance thanks to the Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics (OHDSI, pronounced "Odyssey") community, composed of more than 350 researchers with a coordinating center at Columbia University. Besides OMOP, OHDSI develops high-quality, open-source tools to analyze real-world data (RWD). In March 2020, these tools were quickly leveraged in an enormous effort to provide fast and reliable evidence to fight against COVID-19 using volunteer data partners.
In this webinar, featured speakers will explain "COVID-Real," an OHDSI sub-study conducted in Spanish hospitals by TFS, a contract research organization (CRO) with large RWE experience, and IOMED, a technology company using OMOP and natural language processing (NLP) to extract free text information. Study procedures and results will be explained, together with main challenges and lessons learned under the first approach to OHDSI-OMOP tools by the participating EU hospitals.
Register for this webinar to hear expert speakers explain the great experience of engaging hospitals in global COVID-19 research and making them aware of the usefulness of the newest technologies to extract and analyze information in almost near-real time, which had been impossible only a few years ago.
Join Neus Valveny, PhD, Senior Director, Head of RWE at TFS HealthScience; and Gabriel Maeztu, MD, Co-Founder & CTO at IOMED, in a live webinar on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Future of Real-World Evidence: Common Data Models and OHDSI Tools Used in the COVID-Real Case Study.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks