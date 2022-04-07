Amy Valentine, CEO & Education Evangelist for Future of School, was recognized as the premier national education leader of 2022 by the annual EdTech Awards
DENVER, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future of School is pleased to announce that Amy Valentine, the organization's CEO & Education Evangelist, was selected as the winner of the competitive National (U.S.) Leader category in the 12th annual EdTech Awards presented by EdTech Digest.
The EdTech Awards recognize people for outstanding contributions that transform education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. The program shines a spotlight on the best and brightest cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.
"When I review the impressive finalists and winners across the EdTech Awards program, it truly drives home what an honor it is to receive this recognition," said Valentine. "I want to thank the EdTech Awards for granting me the opportunity to share our work at Future of School. I'd also like to offer my recognition and appreciation for all the other awards program honorees, whose hard work to bring innovative technology to schools and classrooms, for the benefit of students everywhere, is a critical part of helping to achieve equity and opportunity for all."
Under Valentine's leadership, Future of School has become a respected national advocate for equity and opportunity for all through high-quality online and blended learning. In the past year-plus, the organization's prominent efforts have included:
- The inaugural Resilient Districts Prizes, worth up to $25,000 apiece, were awarded to schools and districts to support the continuation of high-impact practices implemented during the COVID-19 crisis.
- The Resilient Schools Project formed a coalition of districts and industry partners to develop a strategic response to instruction disruptions and share best practices with K-12 schools.
- The Remote Learning Relief Fund was set up and activated to offer immediate grants for teachers to get the tools they need. The fund promotes and enables real-time innovation.
Valentine has also shared her voice as an effective storyteller about the benefits of personalized educational options and the opportunities available for real school transformation. She is host of Future of School: The Podcast, including the 17-episode "One Big Idea" series and recent "Students Speak!" series, highlighting on-the-ground insights and game-changing perspectives from students, parents, educators and industry leaders. She has also been interviewed by a wide variety of media outlets reaching diverse constituent groups.
"As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "The future-focused work they do is inspired by the infinite potential of all people to learn and thrive. It's pushed forward by the human spirit. It's the light that even through the darkest times always shines through."
To learn more about Future of School and its programs and initiatives, visit http://www.futureof.school. If you represent a company or organization interested in partnering with Future of School, email info@futureof.school.
About Future of School
Future of School (FoS) is a national public charity leading the collaborative effort to transform American K-12 education from a one-size-fits-all system to one that ensures all students reach their unbounded potential no matter where their learning takes place. The organization engages all education stakeholders―including educators, parents, students, and industry leaders―as active participants in inspiring, envisioning, creating, and delivering the innovative change required to support access and opportunity for every student, everywhere. Learn more at http://www.futureof.school.
About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards
EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.
