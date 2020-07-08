MELBOURNE, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Problem Solving Programs International (FPSPI) is pleased to announce the launch of the Future Problem Solving Remote Learning Program through the Renzulli Learning online platform.
As a result of school closures, students are struggling with the social and emotional challenges presented by remote education, as they miss working with their friends. "Many Future Problem Solving participants are embracing virtual learning, because they appreciate being able to problem solve virtually to continue collaborating with their team mates," stated April Michele, Executive Director of Future Problem Solving.
Renzulli Learning's collaborative Project Management platform provided the foundation for the Future Problem Solving Remote Learning Program, which enables students to work together on stimulating problem based learning activities.
Through the COVID-19 Crisis, Future Problem Solving has learned how relevant its topics truly are. Two years ago, Future Problem Solving students studied the Spread of Infectious Disease, and its 2009 International Conference theme was Pandemic. "While these topics did not fully prepare us for the difficulties of 2020, participating students gained vital problem solving skills to tackle issues of today, tomorrow, and their future," stated Michele.
The Future Problem Solving Remote Learning Program offers students thought provoking project topics, which include the Spread of Infectious Disease, Pandemics, Biosecurity, Food Loss and Waste, Coping with Stress, Mission to Moon, Mars, and Beyond, Drones and De-Extinction.
Future Problem Solving was founded in 1974 by Dr. E. Paul Torrance, a leader in the field of creativity studies. Torrance saw that even his brightest students were lacking in creativity and had little thought for the future and developed the Future Problem Solving program to address these issues.
Torrance hoped that by modifying the Creative Problem Solving Process and projecting the issues into the future, students would learn to creatively address problems of global importance. He believed that future studies are integral to creativity as by placing issues in the future, we remove barriers to creative thinking and allow for more possibilities.
"The combination of Renzulli Learning's collaborative Remote Learning platform and Future Problem Solving's Future Scenes offer an ideal solution for students who want to stay on top of current topics and work collaboratively with their friends through digital learning," stated Michael N. DiMauro, CEO of Renzulli Learning.
Renzulli Learning is an interactive online system that provides a personalized environment for students and is available worldwide for students in grades Pre-K through 12. The Renzulli system has been used by millions of students across the globe, consistently increasing engagement which research demonstrates will lead to higher achievement. Research shows that Renzulli Learning benefits all students including, Gifted and Talented, High Achieving, at risk, Special Needs and English Language Learners (ELLs).
"Future Problem Solving hopes that the critical thinking activities developed through our Remote Learning Program in collaboration with Renzulli Learning will encourage students to study current topics and learn an invaluable creative process for solving real world problems," stated Michele.
About Renzulli Learning
Renzulli Learning is an interactive online system that provides a personalized learning environment for students, which allows teachers to easily differentiate instruction to increase engagement and achieve higher academic performance. Renzulli Learning supports strength based personalized learning in all subjects for students in grades Pre-K through 12 and can be deployed in any language or curriculum. To learn more about Renzulli Learning, please visit: https://renzullilearning.com/
