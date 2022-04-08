StarWind Backup Appliance now incorporates GRAID SupremeRAID™: the world's first NVMe-oF RAID card that brings the fastest NVMe RAID data protection on the market.
BEVERLY, Mass., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge, always looks to bring the newest in software-defined datacenter at reasonable prices and for the long haul. NVMe SSDs are on their sure, rapid track to becoming the storage infrastructure standard. The backup solution from StarWind was already all-NVMe. However, it needed a final touch: eliminate the traditional RAID bottleneck that impairs the realization of the full NVMe potential.
StarWind Backup Appliance now fully removes the usual RAID bottleneck and brings close to 100% NVMe SSD performance thanks to GRAID. Common hardware RAID cards weren't designed to work with ultra-fast NVMe flash. Software RAID also trotted behind and would substantially diminish the NVMe performance potential while also consuming huge amounts of CPU power. GRAID ensures maximum NVMe performance, reliable data protection, and impressive flexibility at very low TCO.
GRAID delivers sophisticated software-composed data protection that offers exceptional features and ROI for IOPS-demanding workloads. One GRAID SupremeRAID™ card can easily manage 32 direct-attached NVMe SSDs, as well as deliver 16 million IOPS and 110GB/s throughput (coupled with 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable CPUs, featured in StarWind). Being NVMe-oF-based, no performance is lost over the network. GRAID also takes RAID computation fully onto itself, so all your compute is dedicated only to your applications.
— Leander Yu, CEO, GRAID Technology
Perfected by GRAID SupremeRAID™, StarWind Backup Appliance is the ultimate future-ready backup solution that will make your infrastructure ready for 5G, AI, AioT, and anything else thrown at you in the long run when NVMe and machine learning will become the norm in the very near future. Companies that wish to beat their competitors need to look at the newest in hardware and software and find ways to leverage that in advance to increase their business agility and continuity. Excellence is for the calculated and daring.
— Anton Kolomyeytsev, CEO, StarWind
With StarWind Backup Appliance and GRAID, no application performance or data protection issue will ever be able to thwart your success.
Download StarWind Backup Appliance Datasheet
Download GRAID SupremeRAID™ Brochure
About GRAID
GRAID Technology is a trend-setter in NVMe and NVMe-oF data protection with headquarters in the Silicon Valley, an office in Ontario, and an R&D center in Taipei. Now, praised by StorageReview and CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ is on its steady path to further popularize all-NVMe to be the new storage infrastructure staple, as it justifiably should. Learn more at http://www.graidtech.com
About StarWind
StarWind is a virtualization leader focused on delivering Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure solutions designed to build high-performing, flexible, and resilient IT infrastructures for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge. Founded in 2009, StarWind has spread remarkably over the globe and helped build HCI for hundreds of thousands of customers around the world.
Media Contact
Brooke Johnson, StarWind Software, 1 6174497717, brooke.johnson@starwind.com
SOURCE StarWind Software