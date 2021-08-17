NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Future Today Institute, a leading foresight and strategy firm that helps leaders and their organizations prepare for complex futures, made its debut today on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. With 377% growth in revenues since 2017, The Future Today Institute ranked in the top quintile of high-growth private companies across an array of sectors. The Future Today Institute joins Under Armour, Intuit, Zappos, Patagonia, and many other well-known companies that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the annual Inc. 5000 list.
Demand has grown steadily for futurists and foresight advising. The Future Today Institute's fast growth since 2017 is due to a highly uncertain business environment and a growing need for strategic foresight. The unprecedented pace of new technology and science developments, combined with mounting US-China geopolitical tensions, extreme weather events, and the global Covid-19 pandemic have left leaders in an extended state of crisis. Many organizations are struggling to cope with extreme uncertainty, while others need to understand where and how they can grow.
"Our 'new normal' is volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous," said Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute. "Executive management teams are starting to recognize strategic foresight as an essential capability necessary to ensure the long-term survivability of their organizations. At the Future Today Institute, our primary objective isn't predictions––it's preparing leaders for various plausible futures, so that they can make informed decisions in the present, whether that's innovation, market expansion, or overall growth."
For more than 15 years, the Future Today Institute has advised the leaders of the world's largest and most-admired companies, as well as three-star admirals and generals, and the senior leadership of central banks and intergovernmental organizations. The Future Today Institute's data-driven, technology-led foresight methodology is now used within hundreds of organizations globally. It is also taught in business schools and graduate programs.
In addition to advisory work, the Future Today Institute offers experiential learning opportunities for those interested in foresight. In an effort to democratize the tools of futurists and make them more accessible to professionals across all industries, the Future Today Institute made its methodology, frameworks and tools open source and freely available for the public to use under a Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike Creative Commons license, which allows others to build upon the Institute's work for non-commercial purposes.
The Future Today Institute began a phased expansion process in 2019. Diversifying core business operations resulted in significant top-line growth during that period.
The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies by overall revenue growth during a three-year timeframe. Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million.
"Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is recognition that our business leaders are thinking critically about the futures," says Webb. "We are honored to have our work at the Future Today Institute recognized –– and we look forward to sharing the value of strategic foresight with many more organizations in the years to come."
Media Contact
Cheryl Cooney, Future Today Institute, +1 267-342-4300, hello@futuretodayinstitute.com
SOURCE Future Today Institute