WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FutureAI founder and CEO, Charles Simon, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
"I am excited to be a part of the Forbes Technology Council and look forward to engaging with other members, particularly in the areas of AI and artificial general intelligence," says Simon. "The Forbes platform will help us bring a greater understanding of artificial general intelligence to the technology world at large and how this next iteration of AI will serve as the foundation for various real-world applications."
Simon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of experience in artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Charles into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Simon has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. Simon will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Simon will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
About FutureAI
FutureAI is an award-winning, early-stage technology company revolutionizing AI by adding actual real-world understanding. FutureAI's radical software creates connections on its own between different types of real-world sensory input (such as sight, sound, and touch) in the same way that a human brain interprets everything it knows in the context of everything else it knows.
FutureAI's flagship Brain Simulator technology replicates the contextual understanding of human beings to bring today's AI applications to the next level. Its work in symbolic AI and neuromorphic computing includes an artificial entity named Sallie which demonstrates facets of true understanding. For more information, visit http://www.futureai.guru.
Media Contact
Matthew Pugh, Pugh & Tiller PR, +1 (443) 527-1552, mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com
SOURCE FutureAI