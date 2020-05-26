SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureFuel.io, a platform that empowers individuals to crush student debt through its programmatic approach, today announced the launch of its category-defining offering: Giveback by FutureFuel.io. Through its clever Google Chrome extension, Giveback enables Americans to harness their purchasing power to pay down their student debt.
After users download the browser extension, 450+ participating mega-brands offer up to 30% cash back on everyday items. Giveback is totally free and enables consumers to earn savings from merchants across multiple categories including in-demand services like grocers, food delivery services, in-home entertainment, work-out equipment, and more. FutureFuel.io automatically directs those merchant dollars to the purchaser's student loan with the highest interest rate. Users can track the cash back they earn and the progress they make towards paying down their student debt through the FutureFuel.io platform.
"More than ever, hardworking Americans need to find smart, simple and accessible ways to make their money work for them," said Laurel Taylor, Founder and CEO of FutureFuel.io. "During a time of mass unemployment and financial distress, we are launching this important innovation to help every American household find dollars outside of their own wallet to help pay down student debt as quickly and efficiently as possible."
Giveback joins a family of FutureFuel.io's innovations that facilitate small actions that make a big impact. By enrolling in Giveback and claiming offers that provide just $25 in cash back per month, users have the opportunity to save an average of $4,900 in interest and shave 23 months off of an average student loan. To learn more about how Giveback works, click here.
About FutureFuel.io
FutureFuel.io is a platform that supports America's 45 million borrowers in paying off their student debt as quickly and efficiently as possible. On average, FutureFuel.io saves users $15,000 and half a decade off of their student loan payments through a personalized Student Debt FinHealth platform that optimizes federal repayment plan enrollment, automates the management of unruly student loans, gamifies spare change, and enables users to discover free money from merchants while shopping online. FutureFuel.io's comprehensive platform crushes student debt by empowering users to take small actions that make a big impact. FutureFuel.io's institutional investors are full of heart and live at the intersection of social impact, fintech, and the future of work. Investors include some of the world's top VCs including Salesforce Ventures, Rethink Impact, Vulcan Capital, Fiserv, Breton, the Financial Health Network, Reach Capital, the Impact Engine and G9.
Media Contact:
Prosek Partners
Jaimee Pavia
310-695-1413
JPavia@Prosek.com