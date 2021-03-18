LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ASE award-winning Automotive Software & Electronics Fundamentals Boot Camp is now available as a virtual instructor-led lecture & hands-on training course. The boot camp is a blend of scheduled training with a live instructor and self-study in an online format, with student project kits that are shipped directly to the participants after enrollment (prior to the first session). The format is meant to mirror the classroom experience, and participants can expect the same rigor and one-on-one attention with course developer and instructor Dr. Mark Quarto.
The boot camp will teach learners how to quickly create circuits and code software to build their own diagnostic tools or training aids. They will also learn how to control advanced vehicle systems for the purpose of diagnosing real (or simulated) problems. Automotive service professionals will develop skills to create simulators, demonstrators, and will also learn how simple electronic and software circuits can be used with the Scan Tool to develop circuits that can make complex diagnostics easier.
The course includes approximately 32 hours of instructor-led group sessions, 27 hands-on assignments, 12 quizzes, and a course capstone project. Participants will receive a project kit with all tools, components, and supplies required to participate in the Boot Camp.
Participants in the 2021 Virtual Boot Camps can choose between 3 "tracks", or pre-scheduled lessons that revolve around the instructor-led group sessions. The tracks available in 2021 are as follows:
- Track 1: May 4 – August 5, 2021 (3:00PM PDT instructor-led training start time)
- Track 2: May 4 – August 5, 2021 (6:30PM PDT instructor-led training start time)
- Track 3: August 24 – December 2, 2021 (4:00PM PDT/PST instructor-led training start time)
Detailed information about each track is available at Access OnDemand, or by visiting the FutureTech Auto website.
Additional student kits for adaptation into high school, college, and trade education curriculum are available to educators who have completed and passed a hands-on or virtual boot camp (contact FutureTech for a quote)
Information about the Intermediate Virtual Boot Camp and scheduling for 2022 are forthcoming. Those who are interested in hosting a boot camp or requesting a private Virtual Boot Camp Track can contact FutureTech Auto. Bulk discounts are also available.
About FutureTech Auto: FutureTech Auto is a leading supplier of Vehicle Electrification technology solutions to the automotive aftermarket. Services include scalable Hybrid & Electric Vehicle diagnostic equipment and support systems, hands-on training, On-Demand training online, and aligning clients with VE professionals for consulting and special projects.
