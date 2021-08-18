BULVERDE, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex, a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, today announced the Futurex Virtual Summit 2021, to be held four Thursdays in September: September 9, September 16, September 23, and September 30, 2021. The Futurex Virtual Summit 2021 is a cryptographic-packed event — brought to you from deep in the Heart of Texas — with industry discussions, guest speakers, and technology announcements. Sessions will be held in English and in Spanish. Free registration: https://futurex-summit.com/.
The Futurex Virtual Summit 2021 features a full lineup of sessions, with the brightest minds in enterprise cryptography. Attendees can schedule one-on-one crypto strategy sessions in advance with Futurex executives and solutions architects. The full presentation schedule is here.
Many technical sessions can be submitted for CPE/CEU credit for (ISC)² or CompTIA certifications. Topics include:
- A special CryptoHub technology announcement: Evolving Your Enterprise Cryptographic Services
- The Art of Designing Next-Generation HSM Ecosystems
- Maturing an Enterprise's Key Management Infrastructure
- Blazing New Trails in Data Privacy with Google Client-Side Encryption and Encryption Key Management
- PCI Compliance Meets Cloud Payment HSMs: What You Should Know
- Introduction to Remote Key Loading for Verifone
- A Post-Quantum Future: Enterprise Code Signing
- An Insider's Guide to Moving Payment Applications to the Cloud
- The Future of Contactless Payments: CPoC
- Securing Cars, Rockets, and Slot Machines: IoT Key Management Best Practices
"It's a very exciting time for mission-critical data security," said Ryan Smith, vice president, global business development at Futurex. "At the Summit, we'll unveil new concepts in enterprise cryptography and share insights to help organizations reinforce and redefine their cybersecurity strategies. Welcome to Texas, y'all — home to longhorns, cowboys, Latin culture, technology, and Futurex innovation. Join us (virtually) in September!"
For more information and to register, visit https://futurex-summit.com/. Summit information will be regularly updated on social media via #FuturexSummit2021.
About Futurex
For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com.
