NEWARK, Del., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expense management is an old problem with multiple solutions. Legacy expense management solutions have taken a backseat with innovation. Newer solutions aren't bothered about finance/end-user experience or customer support. But, these problems have opened doors for new-age expense management software like Fyle that aim at eliminating manual effort and the need to be disciplined.
Yashwanth Madhusudhan, Co-founder and CEO at Fyle, adds, "Our vision at Fyle is very clear. We imagine a world where not a second is spent on expense reports."
In 2020, Fyle saw a lot of inbound interest from Accounting firms. The obvious triggers of the ongoing pandemic saw industries that operated completely on-ground change the way they work overnight. Accounting firms also realized the dire need for technology to shorten the distance between them and their clients.
The prerequisites for Accounting firms to bring in technology partners has now changed. They have to choose a partner with an easy-to-use product for employees while also having all the necessary features for finance teams — Enter 'Fyle for Accounting firms' Fyle's exclusive Partner Program. The program comes with multiple benefits for all parties involved.
For Accounting firms, Fyle's implementation provides an additional possibility to drive revenue and become their clients' go-to Fintech partner. Fyle also comes with co-marketing opportunities and client management tools like multi-org setup, customized approval workflows and expense policies. This helps Accounting firms personalize solutions based on the client's problems. Lastly, Fyle automates expense tracking, reporting, analytics, reconciliations, and more, all while also having a responsive Partner Success team at their disposal.
As for the clients, their employees can leverage the benefits of the most user-friendly expense software. Fyle's Vikram Pothnis, Head of Partnerships, shares, "In order to strengthen our relationship with Accounting firms, we've already launched self-serve integrations with the best accounting systems - Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Intuit Quickbooks Online, and Xero. This is just the beginning. We're committed to empowering accounting firms to move away from mundane manual tasks to providing data-backed insights to their clients."
It's worth noting that Accounting firms have to navigate a long way to ensure their client companies are compliant and ready for audits. Fyle's technology around expenses, cards, employees, and compliance alone could save Accounting firms thousands of dollars and hours of manual effort.
About Fyle
Founded in 2016, Fyle is on a mission to create the most user-friendly expense management software in the market today.
Fyle's industry-first AI-powered solution provides a mobile and desktop user experience that integrates with employee-first channels, including Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Slack, and WhatsApp. This ensures to automate previously manual tasks associated with expense reporting, optimizing productivity, and harnessing insights into analytics related to employee spend and corporate expenses.
We are a cloud-based, API-driven platform, serving more than 300 customers across over 20 countries. Fyle is backed by Steadview Capital, Tiger Global Management, Pravega Ventures, Beenext, and Freshworks.
