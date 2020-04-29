SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyusion, which enables the creation of beautiful 3D images with deep AI understanding, today announced a free version of its enterprise-class 3D automotive imaging solution, to help auto dealers sell cars to customers who are unable to visit their dealerships due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fyusion Auto 3D Direct enables dealers to quickly and easily create a 3D image of a car, allowing customers to engage with that image to evaluate all dimensions of the vehicle, inside and out. Dealers can add tags to the image to highlight features with closeup photos, audio and video.
With one click, dealers can save the image and share it directly with customers via text, email or messaging apps. Customers get an immersive, 3D view of the vehicle that is the closest experience to the dealer showroom available.
"Dealers are the lifeblood of the automotive industry, and right now they are being severely impacted by the coronavirus," said Radu B. Rusu, CEO and cofounder, Fyusion, "We feel it is incumbent on us to do whatever we can to help the dealerships who are going to keep our industry afloat during this difficult time. Enabling them to accelerate remote sales with a tailored version of our enterprise product is a natural step."
Fyusion technology is leveraged by large automotive wholesalers and national auto retailers, but has never been available directly to individual dealerships before now. This free version of Fyusion's technology will be available for 90 days but may be extended depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic and prevailing economic conditions.
For more information, please visit auto3d.fyusion.com
About Fyusion Inc.
At the intersection of artificial intelligence and 3D imaging, there is immeasurable potential for enterprises to improve how people live and work. Fyusion Inc. opens the possibilities of AI-driven 3D imaging by making these cutting-edge technologies accessible to enterprises. With over 100 patents, we build next-generation applications with a focus on the automotive, vehicle inspections, and e-commerce industries. For more information, visit www.Fyusion.com. Or, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.