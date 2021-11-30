COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON, the leader in prefabricated cleanroom solutions, today announced another facility expansion, increasing its U.S. based cleanroom construction site from 252,900 sq. ft. to 396,900 sq. ft. The new expansion will allow G-CON to achieve its US demand forecast for 2025. The building will be dedicated to the production of our G-CON's Standard POD portfolio and the assembly of kitted components within the PODs, allowing the company to provide its growing client base with the benefits of off-site cleanroom construction.
"Standard PODs reduce engineering hours and time to delivery," stated Blake Williams, Vice President of Manufacturing for G-CON. "In addition, the dedicated space for kitted components will further G-CON's speed and efficiency in delivering prefabricated PODs. Both efforts will advance our primary goal of serving more patients."
G-CON broke ground on the facility in June 2021. The structure will be completed June 2022 and fully operational in the third quarter of 2022.
About G-CON Manufacturing
G-CON is fulfilling the needs of reliable and fast deliverable capacities for the biopharmaceutical industry. G-CON provides comprehensive prefabricated and prequalified CGMP compliant cleanroom environments and platforms for uses ranging from laboratory, clinical and commercial production for a variety of therapeutic applications.
Through a well-defined customer needs driven approach to design, production, installation and qualification, G-CON provides a fully functional cleanroom product portfolio enabling reliable biocapacity planning on-time and within budget. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at http://www.gconbio.com.
Media Contact
Brittany Berryman, G-CON, 9792047975, bberryman@gconbio.com
SOURCE G-CON