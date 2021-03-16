COLLEGE STATION, Texas, and REDMOND, Wash., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON Manufacturing, the leader in prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, announced today that it has successfully delivered and installed multiple PODs to Just – Evotec Biologics, a wholly-owned Seattle-based company of Evotec SE. The delivery advances the completion of the first J.POD® manufacturing facility in North America, a one-of-a-kind cGMP biomanufacturing facility that features small intensified bioprocessing operations housed inside G-CON cleanroom PODs. The news comes just weeks after Evotec's announcement of Just – Evotec Biologics' expanded contract with the Department of Defense for the manufacturing of anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies.
As a true "Facility of the Future," the J.POD® facility features a flexible platform design that offers capacity scaling with additional PODs in the future and allows Just – Evotec Biologics to efficiently adapt and respond to changes in manufacturing demand for themselves and their clients.
"We feel honored and privileged to work on this true facility of the future," said Maik Jornitz, CEO of G-CON Manufacturing Inc. "The Just – Evotec Biologics team's vision is very much aligned with ours and we enjoy the close work together for a common goal. Just – Evotec Biologics has adopted our cleanroom PODs as an integral component of their manufacturing technology platform and we appreciate their trust."
"The arrival of the PODs built and delivered by the exceptional team at G-CON represents another milestone in the construction of our first J.POD® facility in North America and a significant leap to accelerate drug development and expand biotherapeutic access to a greater patient population," said Jim Thomas, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Biotherapeutics at Just – Evotec Biologics.
Keeping true to its commitment, G-CON placed twelve (12) PODs in less than one week at the Just-Evotec Biologics site in Redmond, WA and within one year from the project kick-off.
G-CON Manufacturing designs, builds and installs prefabricated G-CON POD® cleanrooms. G-CON's POD portfolio provides cleanrooms in a number of dimensions for a variety of uses, from laboratory environments to personalized medicine and production process platforms. G-CON POD® cleanroom units surpass traditional cleanroom structures in scalability, mobility and the possibility of repurposing the PODs once the production process reaches its lifecycle end. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at https://www.gconbio.com.
About Just – Evotec Biologics
Just - Evotec Biologics wholly owned by Evotec SE is a unique platform company that integrates the design, engineering, development, and manufacture of biologics. With deep experience in the fields of protein, process and manufacturing sciences, the Just team came together to solve the scientific and technical hurdles that block access to life-changing protein therapeutics; from the design of therapeutic molecules to the design of the manufacturing plants used to produce them. Our focus is to create access and value for a global market through scientific and technological innovation. Learn more at http://www.just.bio.
About Evotec SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,500 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to http://www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.
